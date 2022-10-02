ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Eagles visit brings back 75-year-old Cardinals memories of Violet Bidwill, last NFL title

Michael Bidwill never knew his grandmother. But as the historian of his family's generational ownership of the Cardinals franchise, and the current owner of the team, he knows a great deal about Violet Bidwill.  His father Bill, the late owner of the Cardinals, told Michael a story of when Violet was watching one of Bill's football games.  ...
NFL
The Associated Press

Kershaw, Dodgers beat Rockies 6-1 for 111th victory

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers finished with their 111th victory to become the National League’s winningest team in more than a century, and Clayton Kershaw tuned up for the postseason with nine strikeouts in beating the Colorado Rockies 6-1 Wednesday. Trea Turner hit a tiebreaking three-run homer in the fifth inning for the NL West champions, who finished 111-51 to become the NL’s winningest team since the 1906 Chicago Cubs went 116-36. Kershaw reached 2,807 career strikeouts. He allowed one run and one hit in five innings and walked one as the Dodgers ended a three-game skid. The Dodgers have already clinched the overall No. 1 seed in the postseason and will have home-field advantage throughout. They open the Division Series on Oct. 11 against the New York Mets or San Diego.
