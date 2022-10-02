ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Hempstead, NY

Person Struck, Killed By Vehicle Near Intersection In West Hempstead

By Joe Lombardi
 3 days ago
Woodfield Road in the vicinity of Lindberg Street in West Hempstead. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Tevenet on Pixabay

Police are investigating after a fatal midday crash on Long Island.

It happened around 12:55 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2 in West Hempstead.

A male pedestrian was crossing the street on Woodfield Road in the vicinity of Lindberg Street when he was struck by a vehicle traveling southbound, Nassau County Police said.

The victim sustained serious head injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to police. His identity has not yet been released.

The vehicle remained on scene and the investigation is ongoing.

Check back to Dailu Voice for updates.

