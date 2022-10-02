ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘House of the Dragon’ Star Says Daemon Was ‘Grooming’ a Teenage Rhaenyra

By Erica Scassellati
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago

House of the Dragon has already had quite a few uncomfortable scenes. The franchise has introduced incest, child brides, and, yes, grooming. Actor Emma D’Arcy (who uses they/them pronouns) took over the role of Rhaenyra in episode 6, and they have thoughts about Daemon’s actions toward her younger counterpart.

[Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon Season 1 Episodes 1-5.]

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VE4QZ_0iJIJsO100
Emma D’Arcy as Rhaenyra Targaryen in ‘House of the Dragon’ | Ollie Upton/HBO

Daemon takes Rhaenyra to a brothel in ‘House of the Dragon’

At the start of the series, Rhaenyra Targaryen is a teenage princess portrayed by Milly Alcock . Her uncle Daemon brings her gifts from his travels, such as the necklace seen in the premiere. By episode 4, several years have passed, and Daemon takes Rhaenyra on a drunken night out.

Daemon later leads Rhaenyra to a brothel , where he begins to kiss her. “Since the first time they met, we’ve known there is a chemistry between them, but now was an opportunity for us to really get into that,” co-showrunner Miguel Sapochnik said in a featurette .

“There was a lot of conversation of Rhaenyra not being innocent, but at the same time she is not the perpetrator of this,” he continued. “The idea that this is actually abuse felt really important to explore, but we put aside that Daemon is her uncle because that is the Targaryen custom.”

Emma D’Archy describes Daemon’s relationship with Rhaenyra as a ‘grooming scenario’

House of the Dragon Episode 6 jumps forward ten years in time, and Emma D’Arcy took over the role of Rhaenyra. D’Arcy described her character’s teenage relationship with Daemon as “essentially a grooming scenario” while speaking with The Independent .

“The idea that a teenage girl is in any way able to consent to that sexual interaction is a mess,” the actor continued to the outlet. “There is no way that power can be equally distributed in that relationship.” Later, Daemon makes a final play for Rhaenyra, requesting Viserys to wed her to him. However, Rhaenyra marries Laenor Valyron instead.

‘House of the Dragon’ stars talk Rhaenyra and Daemon’s similarities

Due to their similar personalities and situations, Rhaenyra and Daemon do share a certain bond in House of the Dragon . Emma D’Arcy discussed this while speaking with TVLine . “Daemon and Rhaenyra are essentially the same stuff. They’re two sides of the same coin. They are both bubbling with Targareyn fire.”

Matt Smith, who portrays Daemon, added, “In many respects, they’re in quite similar positions. They’re both inheriting this huge pressure. They’re both part of this really pressurized, intense focus within the family. I think it’s the strength of being slightly outsiders.”

“The rules apply to them in completely different ways, and again that’s a question of gender,” D’Arcy continued. “She sees this man who is thrillingly critical of her father, and yet he has an agency in his life that she is simply not afforded.”

House of the Dragon airs Sunday nights at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.

RELATED: ‘House of the Dragon’: Who Does Rhaenyra Marry in the Books?

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Susan Sarandon’s ‘Monarch’ Is So Bad It Officially Killed the Network Drama

Whoever cast Susan Sarandon—the politically-outspoken, Bernie-supporting progressive Hollywood icon (or Hollywood elite, depending on which side of the political divide you ask)—as the matriarch of a family of country music artists in a show that would air on Fox of all places is a mad genius. Or so I thought when I first heard about Monarch, the network’s new drama series premiering Sunday.Turns out, the series is exactly what I just described. Not much more, not much less. Well, except for one glaring deceit: Susan Sarandon is largely and vexingly absent from the show she’s being billed as the runaway...
TV SERIES
Decider.com

Whoopi Goldberg Rips Netflix’s Jeffrey Dahmer Series on ‘The View’: “If That Were My Family, I’d Be Enraged”

The View is sounding off on Netflix‘s most popular series of the moment, Ryan Murphy‘s serial killer drama, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. The show, which premiered on the streamer last week and remains in the No. 1 spot in Netflix’s Top 10, has been garnering plenty of attention from both its fans and detractors — but Whoopi Goldberg wants all of the buzz to stop.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Smith
Person
Miguel Sapochnik
Us Weekly

Kourtney Kardashian Breaks Down Why She and Husband Travis Barker ‘Stopped’ Their IVF Journey: ‘It Was A Lot’

Taking a pause. Kourtney Kardashian opened up about her plans to have a baby with husband Travis Barker — and how IVF is currently factoring into the decision. “We started an IVF journey, but I stopped. It was a lot. I took a break to just focus on our wedding and getting married,” Kardashian, 43, explained to WSJ. Magazine on Monday, September 12.
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

What Happened to Chris Tucker? His Rumored Death Is Trending

Every once in a while, the internet goes into a frenzy about the death of a celebrity. Oftentimes, these internet rumors are completely false. The latest actor and comedian to fall into this category happens to be Chris Tucker. Article continues below advertisement. For some reason, people believe the Rush...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Daemon#Dragon#House#Lsb Spoiler
People

90 Day Fiancé's Angela Goes Ballistic and Destroys Michael's Car When He Rejects Her Surprise Visit

A preview for next week's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? features Angela ripping Michael's car apart when he won't come outside There's trouble in paradise. A teaser for next week's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? indicates Michael Ilesanmi may not be thrilled to see his wife, Angela Deem — and it causes Angela to lash out.  In the final minutes of Sunday night's episode, a preview of Angela's surprise visit to Nigeria is featured. Based on the short clip, Angela's arrival is anything but peaceful as...
TV SHOWS
Cinemablend

Yellowstone's Kevin Costner Has Bad News For Fans Hoping John And Jamie Mend Their Relationship In Season 5

Details about Yellowstone’s upcoming supersized Season 5 premiere are still relatively scarce, but we do know Kelly Reilly’s Beth Dutton will be in good spirits early on, thanks to her iron thumbs once again pressing against the carotid arteries of brother Jamie. Beyond all of their personal baggage, Beth and John now have Garrett’s murder to hold against the politically motivated lawyer going forward, which obviously fits squarely into Beth’s vengeful playbook. Their sibling relationship can likely never be repaired, despite what Wes Bentley himself may hope, but is it at least possible-by-miracle that Jamie could win his way back on John’s good side for at least a couple of minutes? Kevin Costner makes it seem…not so likely.
TV SERIES
SheKnows

Khloé Kardashian Shows the First Glimpse of Her Baby Boy & Reveals the Name That Big Sister True Wanted

Khloé Kardashian has kept details of her baby boy with ex Tristan Thompson under wraps since he was born via surrogate in July, but she has finally given fans the first glimpse of his beautiful face! On the Season 2 premiere of The Kardashians today, the Good American founder meets her son with ex Tristan Thompson in the hospital. The sweet moment also revealed the adorable name her daughter True, 4, wanted to give her baby brother.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'NCIS' Showrunner Offers Update on Michael Weatherly's Return for Season 20

Now that Bull has ended at CBS, many NCIS fans are wondering if actor Michael Weatherly could return for the show's upcoming 20th season. Well, we now have our answer, kind of, as TV Line spoke with NCIS showrunner Steven D. Binder and posed that exact question. "Wouldn't that be great?" Binder replied, then going on to express uncertainty over the possibility.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Distractify

A “Ghost Voice” Was Heard During Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral and Viewers Are Convinced It’s Diana

People love a good ghost story, especially ones that pack revelations from beyond the grave. Call me pessimistic, but I think a lot of that has to do with the fact that most people don't plan on changing their lives for the better and want to believe that somehow their deaths will culminate in a magic reconciliation, unveiling all of life's mysteries and connecting all their vain pursuits with some magical, meaning.
CELEBRITIES
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

197K+
Followers
116K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy