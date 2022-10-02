ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Sister Wives’: Robyn Reacts to Christine’s Decision to Leave Kody: ‘Do You Know What This Means?’

By Megan Elliott
 3 days ago

Breaking up is hard to do, especially when there are five people involved. In the next episode of Sister Wives , Christine and Kody Brown let the other wives know they’ve decided to split up. No one is happy with the news, least of all Robyn Brown, who makes it clear she thinks Christine and Kody haven’t thought through the consequences of their decision.

Robyn Brown reacts to Christine and Kody’s divorce on the next ‘Sister Wives’

RELATED: ‘Sister Wives’: Christine Brown Cut Off Her Mom Annie After She Left the Church and Denounced Polygamy

Christine knew it would be hard to tell the other wives she’s decided to leave the family. But she may not have been prepared for Robyn’s reaction.

“Are you guys sure?” Robyn asks Kody and Christine in a teaser (via Twitter ) for the October 2 episode. “Like, you’re sure, sure, sure?”

Robyn – who is Kody’s legal wife – went through a divorce prior to marrying her current husband. She knows how difficult splitting up can be, and she doesn’t think Christine and Kody realize the ramifications of what they’re doing.

“I’ve been through a divorce,” she says in an interview segment. “I know what this means. We’re not just talking about three kids and a husband and wife. We’re talking about 18 kids, spouses, grandbabies, and five of us that are all connected and committed to each other and technically married. Do you even understand what you’re saying?”

Robyn says her divorce was ‘hell’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JU8xb_0iJIJPz400
Robyn on ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC via YouTube

By her own account, Robyn’s divorce from her first husband, with whom she shares several children, was painful and difficult. She assumes that Kody and Christine – who have six kids, including their youngest, 12-year-old Truely – will have an equally challenging time.

Robyn is frustrated with Kody for allowing his marriage to Christine to fall apart. Meanwhile, she thinks Christine hasn’t considered how her choice will affect her kids. And a brewing custody battle between Christine and Kody suggests she might be right to be concerned.

“Like, I’m looking at Kody [and] going, ‘Are you going to let this happen?’ I’m looking at Christine, going, like, ‘Are you sure? Do you know what this means?’ Because I do,” Robyn says. “And I only know it from like a smaller level, just a monogamous couple with three kids. That was absolute hell. And it was for years. Years. It still is hard for my kids. It’s still hard.”

Meri Brown is ‘angry’ that Christine is breaking up the family

Robyn isn’t the only sister wife who’s upset with Christine .

“I really at this point have no idea what this all means,” Kody’s first wife Meri says, adding that she can’t imagine what the future looks like for the family.

“I don’t know. I’m not happy right now,” she says. “I’m not happy with the situation. It makes me angry.”

Meanwhile, Janelle Brown fears the loss of a sister wife who’s been part of her life for decades.

“Christine is front and center in all my memories,” she says. “There’s so much history there. It’s been years, decades. To me, it’s almost like Christine is as big a part of my world as Kody is.”

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC . Episodes also stream on discovery+.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel .

RELATED: ‘Sister Wives’: Kody Fears Appearing ‘Weak’ Amid Split From Christine

