‘Dancing with the Stars’: How to Vote Now That the Show Has Moved to Disney+

By Lauren Anderson
 3 days ago

Now that Dancing with the Stars has moved to Disney+, many people wonder if the voting process has changed. The good news is you can still vote online or by sending a text. Find out how to cast your vote and how showrunners tabulate fan votes to determine who stays and who goes in the competition.

Promotional image for ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Season 31 | Disney+

‘Dancing with the Stars’ scoring: how it works

Before you vote for your favorite Dancing with the Stars contestant, it’s important to understand how the scoring process works. Each season, contestants are scored by the judges for their performance. Every judge’s score carries a certain amount of weight. Their number scores become a percentage behind the scenes, which showrunners then add it to the percentage of fan votes each contestant receives.

‘Dancing with the Stars’ votes can be cast by text message or online

To vote for your favorite contestant on Dancing with the Stars , you can either text the name of the contestant to 21523 or visit DisneyPlus.com/vote. For example, if you want to vote for DWTS Season 31 contestant Wayne Brady , you would text “WAYNE” to 21523 during the voting window.

To vote online, you need a login for Disney+, ABC, or Disney. If you don’t have account, you can easily make one if you’re at least 18 years old and reside in the United States, Puerto Rico, or Canada.

In the past, voting was limited and viewers on the West Coast, Canada, and Puerto Rico were excluded. However, in season 31, Dancing with the Stars airs at the same time for everyone thanks to the show’s move to Disney+. This means every viewer has a chance to cast their vote this season, regardless of their location.

What time to vote for ‘Dancing with the Stars’ on Disney+

New episodes of Dancing with the Stars air live on Disney+ every Monday night beginning at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. According to the Disney+ website: “Voting is only open during the livestream and the voting period for this week has ended. Keep streaming Dancing with the Stars to find out which couples make it one step closer to the Mirrorball Trophy!”

Voting closes 10 minutes before the episode ends. This means you must cast your vote by 6:50 p.m. PT/9:50 p.m. ET in order for it to count. Remember — you can vote up to 10 times per voting method and you can vote for as many contestants as you want.

Your votes help determine which contestant gets eliminated

In the past, the contestant with the lowest score was sent home. However, beginning in season 29, the elimination process changed. Now, the judges must choose who they want to save from the bottom two couples with the lowest score.

Carrie Ann Inaba , Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli cast their votes for the couple they wish to save. As head judge, Len Goodman’s vote carries more weight. So, if the other judges’ opinions differ, Goodman makes the final decision.

Watch Dancing with the Stars on Disney+ every Monday beginning at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET.

RELATED: Why ‘DWTS’ Season 31 Competitor Joseph Baena Doesn’t Use His Famous Father’s Last Name

