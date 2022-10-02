ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Body Language Expert Explains What King Charles’ and Camilla’s Favorite Foods Reveal About Their Personalities

By Michelle Kapusta
 3 days ago

They say you are what you eat. But does what you eat reveal different things about your personality? According to body language and behavioral expert Darren Stanton, the answer is yes.

Stanton discussed Camilla, Queen Consort (formerly Camilla Parker Bowles ) and King Charles III ‘s favorite meals and shared with Showbiz Cheat Sheet his take on what those foods say about them.

King Charles eats an oyster as he and Camilla visit the Whitstable Oyster Festival | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Camilla’s favorite food and what it says about her personality

It’s been reported that one of the late Queen Elizabeth II’s favorite things to eat was fish and chips. She was even said to have chowed down on the odd kebab sometimes while staying at Balmoral. Well turns out her daughter-in-law, Camilla, is also a fan of the British staple.

Speaking on behalf of Coffee Friend , Stanton explained what that choice reveals about the new queen consort.

“Following in the footsteps of the queen, it’s said that Camilla loves a good bag of fish and chips. This points to a person [who] is not afraid to be seen as very much themselves, comfortable in their own skin, free to choose the food that makes them feel good without the fear of what others might think despite a traditional choice.”

Stanton added that it also shows that just like the queen did, Camilla “operate[s] very much in [her] own skin while abiding with protocols.”

King Charles’ favorite food and what it says about his personality

When it comes to the new monarch he is known to enjoy pizza with margarita being his favorite.

Camilla Parker Bowles and now-King Charles eating cake as they celebrate the 21st anniversary of Duchy | Dan Kitwood -WPA Pool/Getty Images

“Charles has shared that he’s partial to a margarita pizza, which shows similarities to his son William,” Stanton said. “This is the safest of all pizzas to which you cannot really go wrong. It is the chicken korma of the pizza world. No spice, no surprises, nice and simple, and what you see is what you get. So perhaps this is how William inherited similar tastes as he too has similar character traits to his father of being a little less of a risk taker.”

While other members of the royal family have stated how much they like pizza as well, it’s believed that Queen Elizabeth never tried the popular food .

Us Weekly noted that the Princess of Wales (formerly Kate Middleton) was asked if the queen liked pizza during a visit to London’s King Henry’s Walk Garden a few years back. However, the princess wasn’t sure if her grandmother-in-law liked or ever ate it saying: “You know, that’s such a good question. I don’t know.”

The queen’s former chef, Darren McGrady, weighed in on that subject and said he never made the monarch pizza in all the years he cooked for her.

“I cooked for the queen for 11 years and never served her pizza once,” McGrady revealed. “The queen didn’t even have it on the menu when we were in Palermo, Sicily on HMY Britannia. The chefs had to go ashore after royal dinner to try it.”

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds

RELATED: Body Language Expert Explains What Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Favorite Foods Reveal About Their Personalities

IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Royal Family#Fish And Chips#Body Language
CELEBRITIES
