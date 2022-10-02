Read full article on original website
New Cornhole Sports Restaurant and Bar Now Open
5 Things to do in Phoenix, Arizona
President Trump is Coming Back to Phoenix on Oct. 9 After Appearing in Las Vegas on Oct. 8
Critics say local utility's carbon reduction plan doesn't go far enough
Where to See Art in Phoenix, Arizona
sports360az.com
LaDarius Henderson Looks Back To Look Forward To ASU-Washington
One of Arizona State’s marquee wins under Herm Edwards came against the Washington Huskies in 2021. It was cold. It was rainy. Both teams combined for 261 passing yards on the day. But Rachaad White literally carried the Sun Devils to victory with 186 yards and two touchdowns. Arizona...
East Valley Tribune
Dobson freshman volleyball off to dominant start
Rebecca Daly is a sports journalism major at Arizona State University assigned to cover Dobson athletics. With confidence, experience, and a strong bond, the Mustangs’ freshman girl’s volleyball team powered through six straight wins. The team started its season with a winning streak, holding the best record out...
sports360az.com
Pac-12 bowl projections: We’re saying Arizona has a chance, which isn’t something we’ve said in years
Arizona was winless in the truncated COVID season and managed one victory last fall. Understandably skeptical oddsmakers pegged the Wildcats for a mere three wins this year. But one month into the season, they have hit the number and are halfway to bowl eligibility. How likely is a postseason berth...
thenewsprogress.com
Arizona State Sun Devils Coaching Hot Board 5.0
Get a sense for many possible fits for Arizona State's next head coach with our Sun Devil Source Hot Board.
East Valley Tribune
Desert Mountain quietly becoming football power in north Scottsdale
For many years, Chaparral’s football program has been the face of north Scottsdale high school football, with Saguaro dominating the south. Notre Dame Prep, a conference below the Firebirds, has had its fair share of success, too, making it to back-to-back 5A Conference title games in 2017-18. Chaparral has...
sports360az.com
October 3rd Podcast: Shaun Aguano, Seth Joyner, Jon Wilner
Brad talks one-on-one with ASU’s interim head football coach Shaun Aguano about his role in changing the culture and direction of the ASU football program (9:56). Then, football analyst and former Cardinal Seth Joyner joins the show to preview Cards vs Eagles this coming weekend (19:57). Finally, Jon Wilner joins us for his weekly segment to talk about the many coaching changes in Pac-12 football and problems the conference is facing (27:57).
Maryvale used to be the place to be. Then everything changed
PHOENIX — Daniel Barajas grew up down the street from the restaurant he now owns. "It was, like, perfect," he said. "(I) went to school at Estrella Middle School for a little bit, lived here for a little bit. Went on my own, went on my journey, and came back around."
fox10phoenix.com
Massive Arizona dust storm captured by a drone
A destructive dust storm swept through the Phoenix area, ripping down trees, causing powerlines to fall and sparking fires. Steve Giron caught the wave of dust as it rolled through Peoria on Oct. 3.
ABC 15 News
Data: Why is Phoenix gas back above $5?
PHOENIX — The high temperature may be going down in the Valley, but gas prices are going up. After a late summer break of sky-high prices, Phoenix gas stations are averaging above $5 for a gallon of regular fuel. The increases are not just a phenomenon happening in Arizona.
2 Arizona Cities Among Top Foodie Destinations In The US
WalletHub determined the best foodie cities in the nation.
Phoenix New Times
Blake Masters Just Got Dumped by Three Republican Women
Blake Masters has women problems. On Tuesday, a trio of prominent Republican women — former state Senator Heather Carter, former Phoenix Vice Mayor Peggy Neely, and business owner and political activist Lisa Hoberg — gathered in the Capitol Rose Garden on Washington Street to denounce their fellow Republican and endorse his opponent and Democrat, U.S. Senator Mark Kelly.
azbigmedia.com
‘The Zone’ in Phoenix sees homelessness, crime surge: Goldwater demands action
It’s known as “The Zone”—a vast section of downtown Phoenix where 1,000 homeless people have set up camp. And it’s led to a spike in violent crimes like shootings, stabbings, and rapes, as well as the destruction of dozens of businesses in the area. But despite government’s obligation to all its citizens’ rights, the city is refusing to take action, and in fact is even making the situation worse.
ABC 15 News
Former Phoenix Mayor Phil Gordon diagnosed with cancer
PHOENIX — Former Phoenix Mayor Phil Gordon is battling cancer, he announced on social media on Monday. Gordon was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a rare cancer, in June, he said. “I go to weekly chemo, take daily meds 3 times a day, and start a 3 month stem cell...
New Cornhole Sports Restaurant and Bar Now Open
A new cornhole restaurant has officially opened.Aaron James/Unsplash. Whether amping up for the big game or spending some leisure time with friends in the backyard, cornhole is a fun game for all ages. And yet, outside of tossing the sack around during a tailgate, there aren’t many places where fans of the activity can actually go and partake in it. All of that has now changed, as a new cornhole restaurant and bar has officially opened, giving fans in the metro Phoenix area the ability to now pit their tossing skills against friends, foes, and strangers alike.
See How Insanely Different This Part Of Arizona Looked 50 Years Ago
The photo shows what one part of Arizona looked like in 1966.
Tornado strikes in northern Arizona, near Williams, Monday afternoon
Storms developed in the high country Monday morning and continued through the afternoon, from Lake Havasu City up north to the Flagstaff area.
East Valley Tribune
Realtor gets 25 years for stalking death of wife in Mesa
In April 2017, Scottsdale Realtor Stephen Mora was on top of the world. He had married Janell Leach, a then-37-year-old divorced mom of two boys, ages 8 and 9. She had earned master’s degrees in education and business and frequently traveled around the world to recruit students in her capacity as associate director for international student professional development for Arizona State University.
Noem to campaign for election denier in Arizona
On October 4, 2022, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem is expected to be in Scottsdale, AZ, at the offices of Jetset Magazine (a publication which seeks to "define affluence with the best in luxury cars, travel, private jets, yachts, fine dining, fashion, and high-end living) for a campaign event for Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake.
KTAR.com
Motorcycle rider dies after falling, getting hit on Glendale freeway
PHOENIX – A motorcycle rider was killed on a West Valley freeway late Sunday after falling then getting hit by a vehicle that fled the scene, authorities said. Westbound Loop 101 Agua Fria Freeway was shut down at 67th Avenue in Glendale for hours for the investigation. The Arizona...
