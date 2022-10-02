ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Love Island USA’ Season 4: Only 3 Couples Are Still Together 1 Month Later

By Tamara Grant
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago

Love Island USA Season 4 finished filming in late August 2022 when Zeta Morrison and Timmy Pandolfi were named America’s Favorite Couple. One month later, only three couples are still together.

3 couples from ‘Love Island USA’ Season 4 are still together

The top three placing couples appear to still be together one month after the finale.

Deb Chubb and Jesse Bray, who made their relationship official toward the end of the season, hung out after the season when the two went golfing. Although they haven’t gotten together again since then, the two are presumably still dating.

RELATED: ‘Love Island USA’ Season 4 Planned to Feature a Set of Exes

Runners-up Sydney Paight and Isaiah Campbell had an up-and-down relationship in the villa before solidifying their connection. They have hung out several times after the season, posting much of it to social media, and are still dating.

Finally, winners Zeta Morrison and Timmy Pandolfi have reconnected multiple times after the season, promising to deliver “Zimmy” content to the fans.

Mady and Andy broke up

Andy Voyen and Mady McLanahan coupled up after she entered the villa following the initial coupling. Even though he tried to explore his options with Sydney, the two ended up back together before his early elimination.

Mady remained in the villa for a few days before walking away, wanting to pursue things with Andy. The two hung out in Minnesota and attended a September 11 NFL game for the Vikings before deciding to remain friends.

Bella and Joel apparently aren’t still together

Chazz Bryant brought Bella Barbaro into the villa when they connected during Casa Amor. However, when his head turned for Phoebe Siegel, she began giving newcomer Joel Bierwert attention.

The two quickly established a romance, but Bella found herself at the bottom alongside Chazz, and they were eliminated. Following the season, Bella and Joel remained in contact, and he notably recited a poem for her during the reunion. However, it appears the two have since parted ways.

Kat and Jared aren’t together anymore

Jared Hassim and Kat Gibson walked into the villa together as bombshells but didn’t pay much attention to each other as they attempted to connect with the other Islanders first. After Casa Amor, she revealed her feelings for him.

He felt the same, and they tried to start a romance, even though he was coupled up with Chanse Corbi. After Jared was eliminated, Kat voluntarily walked, wanting to pursue a relationship with her. Following the show, he appeared on the After the Island podcast and revealed she met her mom. However, a few weeks later, they announced their decision to remain friends.

Bryce and Courtney have split

Courtney Boerner coupled up with newcomer Bryce Fins, believing she had a stronger connection with him than current partner Felipe Gomes. They appeared to vibe well together, and some fans thought they had a chance to win the competition.

However, a night without physical affection left a bad taste in her mouth, and she moved on to Chad Robinson after Casa Amor. Following the show, Courtney and Bryce reunited. But, it appears they have called it quits on a romantic relationship.

Nadjha and Jeff are still working on things

Jeff Christian Jr. coupled up with bombshell Nadjha Day, and they seemingly developed a strong connection. The two appeared to know each other better than other couples, but his behavior after the Islanders had to eliminate a couple upset her.

Therefore, she walked from the competition with him behind her. Although she claimed she didn’t see a future with him, the two reconnected after the season and began working on things. However, the two currently aren’t dating as he says they still have “growing to do.”

Phoebe and Chad decided to remain friends

Chad and Phoebe partnered up toward the end of the season after their respective partners were eliminated from the competition.

Although they didn’t appear to have romantic chemistry, the two hung out after the season and seemed to have entered a relationship. A few weeks later, she updated her followers about their romance on social media, explaining they also chose to remain friends.

RELATED: ‘Love Island USA’ Season 4 Islander Accuses Others of Trying to Fight Her at the Reunion

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

TV Couples We Need to See Together in 2022

Let's skip to the good part! As different TV shows continue to tease explosive couples on screen, there comes a time when the only next step is commitment. During season 3 of Nancy Drew, fans got to see Nancy (Kennedy McMann) battle her feelings for Ace (Alex Saxon), which she thought were unrequited. Toward the […]
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Courtney Love
Person
Felipe Gomes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Love Island#Islanders#Coupling
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Teaches ‘Jersey Shore’ Star ‘Self-Love’ Ahead of Disney+ Night

As Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Vinny Guadagnino prepares for week four of Dancing with the Stars, his professional partner is also working with him on another critical technique. Koko Iwasaki appeared on Guadagnino’s Instagram story, where she spoke of the benefits of “self-love” as they rehearsed a new dance. Vinny Guadagnino’s fans cheer for …
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Relationships
Place
Sydney
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

197K+
Followers
116K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy