‘Love Island USA’ Season 4: Only 3 Couples Are Still Together 1 Month Later

Love Island USA Season 4 finished filming in late August 2022 when Zeta Morrison and Timmy Pandolfi were named America’s Favorite Couple. One month later, only three couples are still together.

3 couples from ‘Love Island USA’ Season 4 are still together

The top three placing couples appear to still be together one month after the finale.

Deb Chubb and Jesse Bray, who made their relationship official toward the end of the season, hung out after the season when the two went golfing. Although they haven’t gotten together again since then, the two are presumably still dating.

Runners-up Sydney Paight and Isaiah Campbell had an up-and-down relationship in the villa before solidifying their connection. They have hung out several times after the season, posting much of it to social media, and are still dating.

Finally, winners Zeta Morrison and Timmy Pandolfi have reconnected multiple times after the season, promising to deliver “Zimmy” content to the fans.

Mady and Andy broke up

Andy Voyen and Mady McLanahan coupled up after she entered the villa following the initial coupling. Even though he tried to explore his options with Sydney, the two ended up back together before his early elimination.

Mady remained in the villa for a few days before walking away, wanting to pursue things with Andy. The two hung out in Minnesota and attended a September 11 NFL game for the Vikings before deciding to remain friends.

Bella and Joel apparently aren’t still together

Chazz Bryant brought Bella Barbaro into the villa when they connected during Casa Amor. However, when his head turned for Phoebe Siegel, she began giving newcomer Joel Bierwert attention.

The two quickly established a romance, but Bella found herself at the bottom alongside Chazz, and they were eliminated. Following the season, Bella and Joel remained in contact, and he notably recited a poem for her during the reunion. However, it appears the two have since parted ways.

Kat and Jared aren’t together anymore

Jared Hassim and Kat Gibson walked into the villa together as bombshells but didn’t pay much attention to each other as they attempted to connect with the other Islanders first. After Casa Amor, she revealed her feelings for him.

He felt the same, and they tried to start a romance, even though he was coupled up with Chanse Corbi. After Jared was eliminated, Kat voluntarily walked, wanting to pursue a relationship with her. Following the show, he appeared on the After the Island podcast and revealed she met her mom. However, a few weeks later, they announced their decision to remain friends.

Bryce and Courtney have split

Courtney Boerner coupled up with newcomer Bryce Fins, believing she had a stronger connection with him than current partner Felipe Gomes. They appeared to vibe well together, and some fans thought they had a chance to win the competition.

However, a night without physical affection left a bad taste in her mouth, and she moved on to Chad Robinson after Casa Amor. Following the show, Courtney and Bryce reunited. But, it appears they have called it quits on a romantic relationship.

Nadjha and Jeff are still working on things

Jeff Christian Jr. coupled up with bombshell Nadjha Day, and they seemingly developed a strong connection. The two appeared to know each other better than other couples, but his behavior after the Islanders had to eliminate a couple upset her.

Therefore, she walked from the competition with him behind her. Although she claimed she didn’t see a future with him, the two reconnected after the season and began working on things. However, the two currently aren’t dating as he says they still have “growing to do.”

Phoebe and Chad decided to remain friends

Chad and Phoebe partnered up toward the end of the season after their respective partners were eliminated from the competition.

Although they didn’t appear to have romantic chemistry, the two hung out after the season and seemed to have entered a relationship. A few weeks later, she updated her followers about their romance on social media, explaining they also chose to remain friends.

