Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Fish Fry in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Men’s Basketball: Holden sustaining work ethic throughout OhioThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Epic Pumpkin Festival in Ohio is a Must VisitTravel MavenCircleville, OH
Men’s Basketball: McNeil poised to make immediate impact with new-look BuckeyesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Video: Man wanted in Argyle Park stabbing
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for a man wanted in connection with a stabbing that took place Monday in the 1600 block of East 26th Avenue in the Argyle Park neighborhood. The victim, a man, was found at home stabbed in his right bicep after officers responded to a shooting. Police are […]
Columbus revenge shooting: Suspect arrested, 5 remain at large
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police have arrested a man in connection with a South Linden shooting they referred to as an act of revenge. Devon Robinson turned himself in to authorities Tuesday and admitted to shooting 38-year-old Mario Copeland on Sept. 23, the Columbus Division of Police’s Homicide Unit said. Copeland died a short […]
WSYX ABC6
Columbus woman who shot man, fired at police officers sentenced to prison
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus woman who shot one man, threatened to shoot another, and fired shots at two police officers was sentenced Monday. Suney Coleman, 25, was sentenced to 30-33 years in prison for one count of robbery, one count of felonious assault, and two counts of felonious assault of a police officer, according to Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney Gary Tyack's office.
Two dead in King-Lincoln Bronzeville shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two men are dead after a shooting in the King-Lincoln Bronzeville section of Columbus Tuesday evening. According to Columbus police, the shooting was reported at approximately 6:20 p.m. on the 1000 block of Atcheson Street. Both victims were pronounced dead at 6:28 p.m. The Columbus Division of Police said Wednesday morning […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
sunny95.com
Man charged after child shoots self
COLUMBUS – A man is facing child endangering charges after a five-year-old boy shot himself in the head and a woman who died seven months after she was shot has become the 106th homicide of 2022 in Columbus. Tyonte Rakim Diggs, 24, was charged with child endangering after the...
Suspect in court for beating death of Short North bartender
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – One of two suspects in the beating death of a man last month was in court Monday, and so was the victim’s father. “It’s so much pain that, it’s just hard for me to speak right now because I lost my son, and there’s a guy out there that killed my […]
WSYX ABC6
2 men shot, seriously injured during altercation in south Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An altercation that led to a shooting seriously injured two men in south Columbus late Tuesday night. Officers responded to the Sky View Townhomes in the 600 block of East Morrill Avenue shortly before 11 p.m. According to police, they found one injured man in...
sunny95.com
Two shot to death on East Side
COLUMBUS – A double murder in Mt. Vernon Tuesday night has raised the homicide total in Columbus during 2022 to 108, police said. Officers responding to a reported shooting in the 1300 block of Atcheson Street at approximately 6:20 p.m. found two males suffering from gunshot wounds, Sgt. Eric Pilya of the Columbus police Homicide Unit said.
RELATED PEOPLE
2nd suspect arrested in fatal Short North beating
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The second man charged for his involvement in a Short North fight that led to a man’s death has been arrested. According to Franklin County Jail records, 32-year-old Chrystian Foster is currently in custody. Foster and 28-year-old Dwayne Cummings are charged with murder in the...
Deadly shooting of Columbus man may be act of revenge, police say
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police have identified three suspects in the fatal shooting of a man, as well as a possible motive behind the attack. Police have issued warrants for murder for Rayshawn L. Rogers, 31; Christian A. Capers, 34; and Damon R. Capers, 35, in the shooting death of Mario Copeland on Sept. […]
Man shot after road rage incident in north Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is hospitalized after being shot in a road rage incident in north Columbus Tuesday evening. Columbus police said the shooting happened near Cleveland Avenue and Belcher Road at approximately 7:36 p.m. The victim, who suffered a gunshot wound to the leg, drove himself to the hospital, where he was […]
WSYX ABC6
Columbus police searching for 3 suspects wanted in Linden murder
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are looking for three men who are wanted for murder in the death of a 38-year-old man. On Friday, September 23, officers were called to the area of East Hudson Street around 1 p.m. on a report of a shooting. 38-year-old Mario Copeland...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSYX ABC6
2 men killed in shooting at Mt. Vernon Plaza
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said two men were killed in a shooting Tuesday at the Mt. Vernon Plaza. Police said officers were called to the area of 1050 Atcheson Street at 6:20 p.m. Tuesday on the report of two people who were shot. Two men were found...
Columbus man sentenced to prison in two shooting deaths
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man currently serving 15 years in prison was sentenced to at least 46 more years for two shooting deaths that happened during robberies in 2017. Trevor Sands, 27, was sentenced Tuesday for the shooting deaths of Jeannot Mendy and Gerald Talley. Sands was found guilty at trial last month. Franklin […]
Woman dies months after being shot into Columbus garage
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A woman has died six months after being shot in the Hilltop neighborhood, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers found Elizabeth Brice, 27, lying in a garage with two gunshot wounds on March 26. A suspect shot her at the back of a home near the 100 block of […]
Man shot during robbery in King-Lincoln Bronzeville
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was shot during a robbery in the King-Lincoln Bronzeville section of Columbus Monday afternoon, according to Columbus police. The incident took place on Mount Vernon Avenue near North 20th Street at approximately 4:45 p.m. Police said the victim, a 63-year-old man, was standing in a parking lot when he […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man shot in face while driving in northeast Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is in critical condition Tuesday after being shot in the face in Columbus’ northeast side. Police dispatchers said they received a call at 5:35 p.m. that an unidentified suspect shot a 19-year-old man who was in his car near Morse Road and Karl Road. The suspect was in a […]
WSYX ABC6
All 5 suspects in Linden gas station shooting that left woman critically injured arrested
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said Tuesday all five suspects in a shooting at a Linden gas station that left a woman critically injured have been arrested. Jawara Scott, 20, Kewhyon Hartwell, 17, Syreeta Roberson, 16, Diarene Cozart, 15, and Chrishawn Roberson, 15, have all been arrested and charged with felonious assault, according to Columbus police.
Detective testifies at trial of Dublin woman accused of killing husband
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Dublin woman facing two counts of murder for allegedly killing her husband by shooting him three times while he was sleeping back in 2018 was in court Tuesday. Detective Jason Murphy of the Dublin police department testified Tuesday during the trial of Holli Osborn. Murphy was questioned by both the […]
Records show hundreds of violent incidents, guns found at Columbus schools since 2019
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Since the start of the school year this fall, three guns have been recovered from students at Columbus City Schools. CrimeTracker 10 made a public records request which showed there have been hundreds of incidents of violence and guns found at schools in the district in the last few years.
Comments / 0