St. Pete Pier hosts Rays watch parties this weekend

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Rays fans can catch the next two Wild Card series games at the St. Pete Pier this weekend. It's the official watch party site for the Rays who are playing the Cleveland Guardians in the AL Wild Card series. Tampa Bay is playing a best-of-three-round game at Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio.
