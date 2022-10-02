Read full article on original website
Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott ‘longshot’ to play in Week 6 vs Philadelphia Eagles
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott will miss his fourth consecutive game on Sunday and the imminent return many expected could
New York Giants face Green Bay Packers in London at 9 a.m. ET on ABC7
The New York Giants are set to take on the Green Bay Packers Sunday on the other side of the pond at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.
'Everyone has different challenges': Tom Brady talks business amid ongoing marital rumors
TAMPA, Fla. — Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady spoke with the media on Thursday and while many are waiting for him to speak on the rumors about his marriage, they'll just have to wait. For Brady and the Bucs, it's business as usual. The team is preparing for its first...
Ramírez's 2-run homer sends Guardians past Rays in AL opener
CLEVELAND — José Ramírez connected for a two-run homer, Shane Bieber dominated Tampa Bay for 7 2/3 innings and the young Cleveland Guardians played with poise in their postseason debut, beating the Rays 2-1 in the wild-card opener on Friday. Ramírez's shot off Shane McClanahan in the...
Rays lose 1-0 to Guardians HR in 15th-inning, eliminated from playoffs
CLEVELAND — Rookie Oscar Gonzalez broke up the longest scoreless postseason game in major league history with a leadoff home run off Corey Kluber in the 15th inning, giving the Cleveland Guardians a 1-0 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday and a two-game Wild Card Series sweep.
St. Pete Pier hosts Rays watch parties this weekend
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Rays fans can catch the next two Wild Card series games at the St. Pete Pier this weekend. It's the official watch party site for the Rays who are playing the Cleveland Guardians in the AL Wild Card series. Tampa Bay is playing a best-of-three-round game at Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio.
