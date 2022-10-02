Read full article on original website
Mary Ann Hyndman
Mary Ann Hyndman, 78, Columbia City, died peacefully at 8:28 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, at Parkview Randallia, Fort Wayne. She was born Dec. 14, 1943. On Aug. 30, 1963, she married Richard E. Hyndman; he survives in Columbia City. She is also survived by her children, Rick E. (Chas)...
Stephen Lee Hensley — UPDATED
Stephen Lee Hensley, 58, Argos, died at 1:43 p.m. Oct. 4, 2022, at Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital, Warsaw. Stephen is survived by his sisters, Deborah O’Connor, Fort Wayne, Reva (Eric) Anglin, Warsaw, Peggy (Brad) Watkins, Plymouth and Pheby Hensley, Warsaw, Indiana; and his brother, Mark Hensley, Argos. Arrangements have been...
Scott M. Brown
Scott Michael Brown, 51, Warsaw, died Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. Scott was born Sept. 27, 1971, to Toni Bullers (Shafer) and Michael Brown. Scott is survived by his daughter Bailey Brown, Fort Wayne; his father, Michael (Cheryl) Brown, Warsaw; sister, Keni (Kerry Tucker) Brown, Etna Green; brother, Derek (Amy) Brown, Warsaw; niece, Emma Tucker, Etna Green; nephew, Bronson Brown, Warsaw; his stepfather, Bruce Shafer, Akron; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. He is also survived by his enormous “family” of friends who will forever cherish their time with him. Scott was preceded in death this year by his loving mother, Toni Schafer.
From The Historical Files: Former Kosciusko County Teacher DeVere Brant
WINONA LAKE — Miss DeVere Brant, Winona Lake, called “the best teacher in all the world” by her first-grade pupils in the Atwood School, is the Kosciusko County Federation of Clubs’ candidate in a national teacher award contest. A native of Milford, Brant is now rounding...
Richard C. Sheets
Richard C. Sheets, 82, Columbia City, died at 9:58 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at Parkview Whitley Hospital, Columbia City. He was born June 29, 1940. Survivors include his son Chad (Angela) Sheets, Albion; three grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Conrad G. Neff — UPDATED
Conrad G. Neff, 91, New Paris, died peacefully Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, surrounded by his family in his home in New Paris. Born Feb. 27, 1931, in rural Bourbon, he was the son of Clarence and Freeda (Eaglebarger) Neff. Conrad was a 1949 graduate of New Paris High School and...
Cindy Whitacre
Cynthia “Cindy” Karen Whitacre, 57, Columbia City, died at 10:59 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, at her residence in Columbia City. She was born Nov. 20, 1964. She married Larry Jackson; he survives. She is also survived by her children, Daniel Shoap, Clayton Whitacre, Angelique (David Chopson) Brumbaugh...
Joe Lyle Harris
Joe L. Harris, 97, Warsaw, died Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, at Millers Merry Manor, Warsaw. Joe was born Sept. 30, 1925, in Rushsylvania, Ohio, the son of C. Lloyd and Bonnie (Hartsell) Harris. He was united in marriage to Patricia “JoAn” Liston on Jan. 1, 1947. He was...
The Uncanny Similarities Of Joe Shepherd And Ambrose Bierce
WARSAW – My mouth dropped open as I saw that the World’s Greatest Curmudgeon had also been an extraordinarily handsome man. The black and white photo did not lie. Although I had not heard about him, in 1868 the face, talents, and sardonic wit of Warsaw, Ind., native Ambrose Bierce were legendary. I closed the history book and made a phone call to someone who might help me find out more.
Michael Sult
Michael “Mike” Sult, 49, South Bend, formerly of Lakeville and Mishawaka, died Sunday, Oct. 2. He was born Nov. 7, 1972. He married Joani Hall on Dec. 24, 1992; she preceded him in death. Mike leaves behind his son Christopher Sult (Bruce Hann); mother, Jeanne Davis; brother Josh...
Edna Mae Campbell
Edna Mae Campbell, 95, Wabash, died at 8:50 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor East, Wabash. She was born Sept. 7, 1927. Edna married Arthur Campbell Sr. on Dec. 23, 1943; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her daughter, Debra (Terry) Walker, Palm...
Christmas Bucks Are Coming
MILFORD — ‘The PAPER’ and Shopping Guide News of Fulton County will once again be kicking off the Christmas season with the annual Christmas Bucks promotion in each publication. This year ‘the PAPER’ will be giving away $3,000 in Christmas Bucks to be spent at participating merchants....
Leona L. Trowbridge
Leona L. Trowbridge, 78, Wakarusa, died Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Wakarusa. She was born Dec. 8, 1943. On Aug. 25, 1962, she married Gene H. Trowbridge, and he preceded her in death. Surviving are two sons Larry (Melody) Trowbridge Sr., Wakarusa and Bruce (Sally) Trowbridge,...
Calvin Eugene Koontz
Calvin Eugene Koontz, 96, Plymouth, passed away at 5:20 a.m. Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, peacefully at his home. Calvin was born Sept. 7, 1926. On Dec. 31, 1946, he married Evelyn Lucille Huff; she preceded him in death. He is survived by four children, Gregory Koontz, Morgantown, Kendall Koontz, Bremen,...
Delmar Estep Sr.
Delmar Estep Sr., 69, Mentone, died Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. He was born Dec. 5, 1952, in Matewan, W.Va., the son of the late James and Alta (Blankenship) Estep. On July 3, 1971, Delmar married Mary (Wadkins) Estep in Warsaw. He retired from Superior Wood Products after 30 years with the company. Delmar loved the time he spent with his family and friends, especially his grandchildren; he was a sports fan who liked University of Kentucky Wildcats basketball and Miami Dolphins football.
Johnny A. Honeycutt
Johnny Amos Honeycutt, 84, Wabash, died at 11:45 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor East, Wabash. He was born April 17, 1938. Johnny married Patsy Ann Lane on Nov. 5, 1955; she preceded him in death. He is survived by three children, Judy (Bob) Gaines, Michael...
Luanne Richmond
Luanne “Lu” Richmond, 75, Ligonier, died Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, at Kendallville Manor Nursing and Rehab, Kendallville. She was born Oct. 24, 1946. Lu was survived by her special friend Melvin Stout, Ligonier. Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Frances J. Kottkamp
Frances J. Kottkamp, 84, Rochester, died at 2:40 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, at Wynnfield Crossing, Rochester. She was born Dec. 27, 1937. On Oct. 17, 1959, she married Ronald R. Kottkamp. He preceded her in death. Survivors include her sons, Kenneth A. (fiance’ Karen Cook), Kewanna and Keith A....
Rosella Shinkel
Rosella Ann “Rosie” Shinkel, 73, Churubusco, died Sept. 27, 2022, at Sacred Heart Nursing Home, Avilla. She was born Nov. 20, 1948. Rosie was married to Gregory L. Shinkel on May 25, 1973; he survives. She is also survived by her two brothers, Stan (Kathy) Koeneman and Jerry...
Two New Troopers Assigned To Toll Road Post
INDIANAPOLIS — Two Indiana State troopers assigned to the Toll Road Post received their patrol cars Oct. 4, 2022. Austin Slone, 25, is a 2015 graduate or Warsaw Community High School. Following high school, Slone entered the United States Air Force and served four years of active duty. While in the Air Force, he earned an associate degree in criminal justice. Slone will patrol the Indiana Toll Road in St. Joseph, Elkhart and LaGrange County.
