European roundup: Real Madrid lose 100% record as Benzema misses penalty

Osasuna's Kike Garcia celebrates after scoring the equaliser at Real Madrid

Karim Benzema missed a late penalty as Real Madrid dropped their first points this season after being held to a 1-1 draw at home by Osasuna, who had a man sent off late on, in La Liga on Sunday.

Vinícius Jr gave the champions the lead just before half-time with a long-range shot but the visitors equalised after the break through Kike García, who scored with a brilliant header from the edge of the area.

Benzema fired wide from the penalty spot in the 79th minute, after being fouled inside the area by defender Unai García, who was shown a straight red card.

Real Madrid are level with Barcelona on 19 points at the top of the table, with Barça ahead on goal difference.

Real Sociedad won a 5-3 thriller at Girona, with Alex Sørloth scoring twice for the visitors in the first half. Girona went 3-2 up shortly after half-time but Sociedad reacted brilliantly. Brais Mendez equalised, Martin Zubimendi scored five minutes later and Takefusa Kubo made sure of the points five minutes from time.

In Serie A, Juventus secured a 3-0 home victory over Bologna thanks to goals by Filip Kostic, Dusan Vlahovic and Arkadiusz Milik on Sunday to ease some of the pressure on manager Max Allegri.

The win leaves Juve in seventh place as they trail leaders Napoli by seven points.

Kostic fired home a diagonal drive to score the opener in the 24th minute for his first Serie A goal after being played through by his Serbia teammate Vlahovic.

Vlahovic then scored with a header in the 59th minute following a superb cross by Weston McKennie before Milik smashed the ball into the net from inside the box three minutes later.

Atalanta went joint top of Serie A with a 1-0 win at home to Fiorentina. Former Leicester striker Ademola Lookman scored in the 59th minute for the only goal of the game and the team from northern Italy are now only behind Napoli on goal difference.

In Ligue 1, Lens stayed fourth thanks to their win over Lyon, courtesy of a late penalty. Florian Sotoca was the man on target from the spot in the 82nd minute. One place below them, Monaco were handsome 4-1 winners against Nantes, with Wissam Ben Yedder scoring a hat-trick.