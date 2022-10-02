ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nailed It! Halloween, Conversations with a Killer, Cabinet of Curiosities and everything else coming to Netflix in October

(WGHP) — If you’re looking for quality Halloween entertainment, we’ve got you covered. Plenty of new spooky content is coming to Netflix just in time for Halloween, but there are also new dramas, reality shows and documentaries on the way if you’re not a fan of horror movies. October 4 Spiritfarer – Game Nailed it! […]
‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’ Adaptation Set at Blumhouse, With Emma Tammi Directing

Blumhouse is ready to spend “Five Nights at Freddy’s.” The venerable horror production company has set Emma Tammi (“The Wind”) to direct an adaptation of the popular video game series, set in a Chuck E. Cheese-like children’s restaurant called Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza, where the animatronic creatures within go on a killing rampage after closing time. Jim Henson’s Creature Shop are handling the creation of the evil, murderous children’s mascots. Launched in 2014, the “Five Nights at Freddy’s” video game series quickly developed a large fan base due to its unusual approach to survival horror gameplay. Rather than navigate the restaurant or...
