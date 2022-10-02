ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

NOLA.com

Saints shake up practice squad with 5 transactions, sign former All-Pro Chris Harris

The New Orleans Saints announced a flurry of practice squad transactions Tuesday, including the addition of veteran defensive back Chris Harris. In addition to bringing Harris on board, the Saints also signed fullback Adam Prentice and defensive back Jordan Brown to the practice squad. In corresponding moves, they released defensive back Tre Swilling from the practice squad and waived defensive back DaMarcus Fields from the active roster.
ESPN

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson takes shot at Saints DB Marshon Lattimore with Allen Iverson meme

Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson did work in London on Sunday. In the 28-25 win over the New Orleans Saints at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Jefferson caught 10 passes for 147 yards. He also ran for a touchdown. It was the first time since 2016 that a player had 120 yards receiving and a rushing score and Jefferson's 16th career 100-yard receiving game. According to ESPN Stats and Information, only Randy Moss and Odell Beckham Jr. have had more 100-yard games (19) in their first three seasons.
Yardbarker

New Orleans Saints look Lost without Sean Payton

It has only been 4 games since Head Coach Dennis Allen has taken over in New Orleans, and the Saints are one of the most injury bitten teams in the league. Whatever the case the Saints look lost without Sean Payton. What is Different for the New Orleans Saints?. This...
Sporting News

Why Cole Beasley is retiring from the NFL after just two games with Buccaneers

Just two weeks after signing with the Buccaneers, Cole Beasley is retiring from the NFL. The veteran receiver is hanging up his cleats after 11 seasons in the league, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Beasley's agents, Joel and Justin Turner, told Pelissero he made the decision to be able to spend more time with his family.
NOLA.com

Jameis Winston and Michael Thomas both 'rehabbing' injuries, miss Saints Wednesday practice

Quarterback Jameis Winston and receiver Michael Thomas continued to miss practice for the New Orleans Saints. Both Winston (back/ankle) and Thomas (toe) missed last week’s game against the Minnesota Vikings with their respective injuries. The Saints practiced in New Orleans for the first time since last week’s game Wednesday, and Andy Dalton continued to lead a quarterback group that included Taysom Hill and Jake Luton.
NOLA.com

Dennis Allen was asked about Andy Dalton's status after his Saints start. Here's what he said.

As of Monday afternoon, New Orleans Saints coach Dennis Allen did not have any injury updates on quarterback Jameis Winston (back and ankle), running back Alvin Kamara (rib) and wide receiver Michael Thomas (toe). All three offensive starters were inactive during the Saints’ 28-25 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in London this past Sunday for their Week 4 matchup.
NOLA.com

Falcons rookie running back Tyler Allgeier tops Spencer the Guru's Week 5 waiver wire targets

The injuries continued to pile up for fantasy football managers in Week 4, especially at the running back position with Javonte Williams being lost for the season. There are also once again several key players questionable for Week 5 highlighted by the consensus No. 1 fantasy draft pick in Jonathan Taylor, so the waiver wire will once again be important for those who have uncertainty throughout their fantasy lineup.
NOLA.com

NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year odds see Saints' Chris Olave emerge as favorite

The 2022 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year race has been tight all season with several wide receivers emerging as frontrunners for the award. A lack of elite quarterbacks in this year’s rookie class has made the OROTY race more wide open than usual, and Saints rookie wide receiver Chris Olave’s blazing start has gotten the oddsmakers’ attention.
Yardbarker

Browns CB Greedy Williams Eligible to Return Against Chargers

When they take on the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, the Cleveland Browns could have some help back on defense. Cornerback Greedy Williams is eligible to return from the injured reserve after being on the list for four games. Williams suffered a hamstring injury before the season opener against the...
FOX Sports

Eagles stand strong as only undefeated team in NFL

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Take a look at all the players getting credit this season for the Philadelphia Eagles' undefeated start — from offensive standouts Jalen Hurts and A.J. Brown to defensive stalwarts Darius Slay and Brandon Graham — and it's easy to see why running back Miles Sanders was overlooked.
Yardbarker

Is Andy Dalton The Short Term Answer For The Saints

The Saints backup quarterback Andy Dalton got the start in London, leading the New Orleans Saints to 28-25 loss against the Minnesota Vikings. Dalton completed 20-28 for 236 yards and 1TD and zero interceptions. Dalton’s performance in London brings the Saints record to 3-1 in international play and 1-3 on the year.
NOLA.com

Saints add another loss, but Andy Dalton served his purpose as backup QB vs. Vikings

It’s easy to pick out one play New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton would like back from Sunday’s 28-25 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in London. With about a minute left in the first half at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the Vikings had just made a 28-yard field goal to regain the lead. On the first play of the Saints’ answering drive, Dalton was sacked for a loss of 6 yards. In the process, he fumbled and failed to recover the ball.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

