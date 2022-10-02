Kurtenbach: The SF Giants are one of the hottest teams in baseball. They still need an offseason overhaul

Read full article on original website
dodgerblue.com
Joey Gallo Named To Dodgers Postseason Roster For 2022 NLDS
Manager Dave Roberts confirmed what appeared a likely outcome when he revealed Joey Gallo will be included on the Los Angeles Dodgers postseason roster for the 2022 National League Division Series. The Dodgers postseason roster does not need to be made official until the morning of Game 1 of the...
Yardbarker
Seattle Mariners 2022 Playoffs: How the M’s starters stack up against Toronto
Later this week, the Seattle Mariners will face Toronto in the AL Wild Card Series. We break down the likely series pitching matchups. Your 2022 Seattle Mariners are in the postseason. The biggest of the M’s droughts is over. That’s droughts as in plural. The Mariners are the only...
Beat writer says SF Giants are "not expected" to re-sign Brandon Belt
The SF Giants are unlikely to re-sign first baseman Brandon Belt this offseason, per NBCSBA Giants beat writer Alex Pavlovic.
Stuck together: Madison Bumgarner, Diamondbacks begin to navigate clouded future
MILWAUKEE — More than a week removed from the Diamondbacks’ decision to bring an end to his season, left-hander Madison Bumgarner was asked to reflect on how his year went. He pointed to the good stretches and the bad, settled on the phrase “a little bit of a grind,” and then wondered about the reasons why. ...
Yankees call up former SF Giants prospect who was part of Evan Longoria trade
The Yankees called up former SF Giants prospect Matt Krook on Tuesday. Krook was traded by the Giants to acquire Evan Longoria back in 2017.
SF Giants: Evan Longoria out for season with right thumb fracture
The SF Giants have placed veteran third baseman Evan Longoria on the 15-day injured list after X-rays revealed a right thumb fracture.
News 8 KFMB
The San Diego Padres haven't partied this hard at Petco Park in 17 years
SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Padres haven't partied this hard at Petco Park in 17 years. The Padres clinched a playoff spot while batting in the seventh inning against the Chicago White Sox on Sunday, drawing a roar from the sellout crowd of 41,407 after the Miami Marlins beat the Milwaukee Brewers 4-3 in 12 innings.
SF Giants: Tommy La Stella had two Achilles surgeries last offseason
Prior to this week, it had been believed that SF Giants infielder Tommy La Stella only had one operation on his Achilles last offseason.
NBC San Diego
Shut Out: Padres Have No Home Games for Wildcard-Round Playoff
For local supporters of the San Diego Padres hyped by news of the Friars securinh a playoff berth, there's a tinge of disappointment as well. The entire Major League Baseball playoff picture came into focus Tuesday night. The matchups were finally set, right before the last day of the regular season.
Playoff pairing still in flux for Padres as they host Giants
The Padres are in the playoffs. The Padres are in the playoffs. Despite losing for the fourth time in six
FOX Sports
Padres try to sweep series against the Giants
San Francisco Giants (80-81, third in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (89-72, second in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: TBD; Padres: Mike Clevinger (7-7, 4.33 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 91 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -150, Giants +128; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego...
Who will start Game 1 of the NLDS? Dodgers say give it a rest
Clayton Kershaw or Julio Urías will start when the Dodgers begin the playoffs next week. The decision could come down to who can handle another start on short rest.
numberfire.com
Jake Cronenworth out of Padres' Tuesday lineup against Giants
San Diego Padres infielder Jake Cronenworth is not starting in Tuesday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Cronenworth will sit at home after Brandon Drury was moved to second base and Manny Machado was positioned at third. Per Baseball Savant on 463 batted balls this season, Cronenworth has recorded a...
FOX Sports
Padres host the Giants for the season opener
PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: TBD; Padres: Sean Manaea (7-9, 5.15 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 150 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres host the San Francisco Giants for the season opener. San Diego went 79-83 overall and 42-36 in home games a season ago. The Padres pitching staff had a collective 4.10...
numberfire.com
Thairo Estrada scratched Wednesday for Giants
San Francisco Giants infielder Thairo Estrada was scratched from Wednesday's lineup against right-hander Craig Stammen and the San Diego Padres. Estrada was initially set to start on second base and hit second in the Giants' last game of the season. Ford Proctor has now joined the lineup to start on second base in place of Estrada and bat eighth. Wilmer Flores has hopped up a spot to work out of the two-hole.
SF Giants recall prospect Heliot Ramos for final game of the season
The SF Giants placed outfielder Joc Pederson on the Family Medical Emergency List prior to their final game of the season, recalling prospect Heliot Ramos.
SF Giants recall RHP Cole Waites, place ace Carlos Rodón on IL
The SF Giants recalled hard-throwing relief pitching prospect Cole Waites from Triple-A on Tuesday and placed ace Carlos Rodón on the injured list.
Series Set: Blue Jays to Face Mariners in Wild Card Round
The Seattle Mariners will travel to Toronto to face the Blue Jays in a Wild Card series starting on Friday.
SF Giants: Luis Matos triples in Arizona Fall League debut
The SF Giants have several prospects participating in this year's Arizona Fall League, and outfielder Luis Matos highlighted their performances on Opening Day.
