Escaped Inmate From Bridgeport Apprehended In Georgia

By Nicole Valinote
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dWDZR_0iJIHSYp00
A 31-year-old man who escaped while serving a sentence in Fairfield County for a robbery charge was apprehended in Georgia. Photo Credit: Pixabay/Daniel Vanderkin

A 31-year-old man who escaped while serving a sentence in Fairfield County for a robbery charge was apprehended in Georgia.

The Henry County Sheriff's Office in Georgia announced on Saturday, Oct. 1, that Forenza Rakeem Murphy was arrested.

Authorities reported that Murphy left a Connecticut Department of Corrections Halfway House in Bridgeport on Monday, Aug. 8, and had been on the run ever since.

"It was a great collaborative effort with The Connecticut DOC that led to the apprehension of Murphy," Henry County Sheriff Reginald Scandrett said in the announcement.

