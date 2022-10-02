Escaped Inmate From Bridgeport Apprehended In Georgia

A 31-year-old man who escaped while serving a sentence in Fairfield County for a robbery charge was apprehended in Georgia. Photo Credit: Pixabay/Daniel Vanderkin

A 31-year-old man who escaped while serving a sentence in Fairfield County for a robbery charge was apprehended in Georgia.

The Henry County Sheriff's Office in Georgia announced on Saturday, Oct. 1, that Forenza Rakeem Murphy was arrested.

Authorities reported that Murphy left a Connecticut Department of Corrections Halfway House in Bridgeport on Monday, Aug. 8, and had been on the run ever since.

"It was a great collaborative effort with The Connecticut DOC that led to the apprehension of Murphy," Henry County Sheriff Reginald Scandrett said in the announcement.

