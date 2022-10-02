ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

Purdue Gets Two Votes in Latest AP Top 25 College Football Poll, Minnesota Drops From Rankings

By D.J. Fezler
 3 days ago

Following a 20-10 win over Minnesota on the road, Purdue garnered votes in this week's Associated Press Top 25 college football poll. Three Big Ten programs were ranked and are all inside the top 10.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Following a 20-10 road win over then-No. 21 Minnesota, Purdue earned a pair of votes in the latest Associated Press Top 25 college football poll on Sunday.

With the loss, the Golden Gophers dropped out of the rankings but still earned 14 votes in the poll, leaving just three Big Ten teams in the top 25. Ohio State and Michigan are still ranked No. 3 and No. 4, respectively. Penn State came in at No. 10 after a 17-7 win over Northwestern.

Illinois, after a 4-1 start to the season, was among the four conference programs to earn votes that weren't ranked. The Fighting Illini garnered six votes thanks to a dominant 34-10 win over Wisconsin.

The Boilermakers held the Big Ten's top-ranked rushing offense to just 47 yards on the ground on Saturday and forced sixth-year quarterback Tanner Morgan to throw three interceptions.

Starting quarterback Aidan O'Connell returned to the field after missing last week due to injury, but the team's offense was reliant on its own running game against Minnesota.

Redshirt freshman walk-on running back Devin Mockobee led the way with 112 yards rushing and a touchdown, including a 68-yard burst in the fourth quarter to help secure the victory.

Purdue now sits at 3-2 on the season and is set to take on Maryland next Saturday, Oct. 8, at SECU Stadium in College Park, Md., for its second straight road game. The Terrapins received 25 votes in this week's AP poll.

AP Top 25 college football poll, Oct. 2

Here's a look is the Associated Press Top 25 college football poll following Week 5, with Big Ten teams in bold.

  1. Alabama (5-0)
  2. Georgia (5-0)
  3. Ohio State (5-0)
  4. Michigan (5-0)
  5. Clemson (5-0)
  6. USC (5-0)
  7. Oklahoma State (4-0)
  8. Tennessee (4-0)
  9. Ole Miss (5-0)
  10. Penn State (5-0)
  11. Utah (4-1)
  12. Oregon (4-1)
  13. Kentucky (4-1)
  14. North Carolina State (4-1)
  15. Wake Forest (4-1)
  16. BYU (4-1)
  17. TCU (4-0)
  18. UCLA (5-0)
  19. Kansas (5-0)
  20. Kansas State (4-1)
  21. Washington (4-1)
  22. Syracuse (5-0)
  23. Mississippi State (4-1)
  24. LSU (4-1)

Others receiving votes:

Washington State 91, Baylor 88, Florida State 78, Arkansas 76, James Madison 39, Florida 37, Maryland 25 , Coastal Carolina 17, Minnesota 14 , Tulane 9, Illinois 6 , North Carolina 5, Texas A&M 4, Purdue 2 , Oklahoma 2

Stories Related to Purdue Football

  • Walk-On Devin Mockobee Helps Seal Win Over Minnesota: Purdue redshirt freshman running back Devin Mockobee rushed for 112 yards and a touchdown in a 20-10 win over Minnesota. His 68-yard run in the fourth quarter was the longest play for either team. CLICK HERE
  • Aidan O'Connell's Patience Pays Off Against Minnesota: After missing last week's game against Florida Atlantic, Aidan O'Connell threw for just 199 yards and two interceptions in a 20-10 win over No. 21 Minnesota. CLICK HERE
  • Purdue, Minnesota Live Blog: Purdue football jumped back into Big Ten play with a 20-10 road win against No. 21 Minnesota on Saturday inside Huntington Bank Stadium. CLICK HERE
  • Purdue, Minnesota Photo Gallery: Purdue football defeated No. 21 Minnesota on the road Saturday first Big Ten win of the season. The team now sits at 3-2 after the victory inside Huntington Bank Stadium. CLICK HERE

IN THIS ARTICLE
Indianapolis, IN
ABOUT

BoilermakersCountry is a FanNation channel dedicated to Purdue athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/purdue

