ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS News

'They told me to move it': Boulder man steals fire truck during call

Firefighters in Boulder sprinted down a street and rescued their own fire truck early Saturday morning. The firefighters were on a medical call at 1 in the morning near the Fox Theater on University Hill. The group saw their truck, Engine 2502, down the block and gave chase. The group...
BOULDER, CO
CBS Denver

Shootout on the Hill in Boulder: 1 suspect charged, another at large

A 22-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after a shootout on The Hill in Boulder near the University of Colorado campus. It happened early Sunday morning and Zakiyy Lucas now faces charges. Another suspect is also at large and police released a photo of him. At the time Boulder police were responding to a disturbance call nearby and rushed to the intersection of 13th Street and Pennsylvania Street. "They came around the corner, and they encountered armed suspects involved actively shooting," said Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold. Police said in a news release on...
BOULDER, CO
CBS Denver

Video appears to show moment shots were fired in Boulder

Video being shared among students, and circulating on social media, seems to show a shootout on The Hill in Boulder near the University of Colorado campus early Sunday morning. At the time Boulder Police were responding to a disturbance call nearby and rushed to the scene. "They came around the corner, and they encountered armed suspects involved actively shooting," said Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold. One of the officers fired their weapon, striking one of the suspects in the arm during the melee, but no officers were hurt.Just across the street at Alpha Kappa Lambda, party-goers were heading home for the night when...
BOULDER, CO
9NEWS

Man accused of firing gunshots in multiple Boulder locations Monday night

BOULDER, Colo. — A 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of shooting a gun into the air in multiple locations Monday night, the Boulder Police Department said. Jacob Derolf was arrested Monday night on suspicion of the following charges:. Misdemeanor prohibited use of weapons. Misdemeanor reckless endangerment. Misdemeanor disorderly...
BOULDER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
Boulder, CO
Crime & Safety
City
Boulder, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Early Sunday Morning#Violent Crime#Hill#Boulder Police
CBS Denver

Greeley police search for road rage, carjacking suspect

Police are investigating a road rage incident that led to several attempted carjackings in Greeley. It happened near Highway 257 and 10th Street. Police said the suspect intentionally rammed his vehicle into the other vehicles on the road and then got out of his car. He then tried to carjack several vehicles that he also stopped. He was unsuccessful and ran away. Police said the suspect is still on the run. The suspect's vehicle had also been stolen. 
GREELEY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Denver

Community activists draw attention to recent Colorado police shootings

A group at the state capitol gathered Monday to draw attention to the recent shootings by Colorado police officers.Those who were out there say that too often they can't get the information they need regarding the death of their loved ones.And they don't feel like officers are often held accountable. "As these atrocities continue, we can no longer be stamped out as if we no longer exist," said community activist Candice Bailey.The group wants the state's attorney general to make public more information about the investigations and officers involved.The Denver metro area has seen four police shootings in four days, as...
DENVER, CO
KRMG

Colorado shooting: 2 teens accused of trespassing killed in shootout with resident

NORTHGLENN, Colo. — Two teenage boys have died from gunshot wounds after they allegedly trespassed in a Colorado backyard and exchanged fire with the resident, police said. According to The Associated Press, the incident occurred Sunday afternoon at a home on Pearl Street in Northglenn, a Denver suburb. Northglenn police arrived to find two juvenile males who had been shot and rushed them to a nearby hospital, where they died, the department said in a news release Monday.
NORTHGLENN, CO
CBS Denver

Aurora police shoot, kill suspect on RTD bus

What began as a disturbance at a group home led to a suspect boarding a bus and then being shot and killed by police.A 35-year-old man part of a work-release program was shot and killed by Aurora police officers on Sunday night. Investigators say he caused a disturbance, robbed a corner store, ending in a confrontation on an RTD bus that led to the deadly shooting. The suspect's name hasn't been release yet.According to the Aurora Police Department press release, an Arapahoe deputy was responding around 6 p.m. to someone causing problems and violating rules of a work-release program at...
AURORA, CO
Awesome 92.3

Sedalia Man Arrested in 2004 Case Out of Denver

On Tuesday at approximately 3:40 p.m., the Pettis County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Denver Police Department and Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms with serving an arrest warrant in the 200 block of East 32nd Street. Upon arrival, Pettis County Deputies approached the residence with Denver Police Detectives and...
DENVER, CO
nbc11news.com

2 teens fatally shot in shootout with resident of home

NORTHGLENN, Colo. (AP) — Two teen boys were fatally shot in a shootout with a resident of a home in suburban Denver after they are suspected of trespassing into the backyard, police said Monday. The teens, whose names and ages were not released, were shot in Northglenn on Sunday...
NORTHGLENN, CO
CBS Denver

Family of 16-year-old killed in Northglenn wants answers

It was a quiet Sunday afternoon when the shooting took place. Northglenn police say a fence was broken and the two juveniles entered the yard and there was an exchange of gunfire between the suspects and the homeowner.Family members identified 16-year-old Ismael Cordova as one of the two killed.Natasha Rodriguez, Ismael's stepmother told CBS News Colorado, "This lady called me where the house was, told me what happened that two kids were shot." She then put her face in her hands and added, "We thought he was at his girlfriend's house, she called me at 8:30 at night to say she...
NORTHGLENN, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy