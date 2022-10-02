Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
CBS News
'They told me to move it': Boulder man steals fire truck during call
Firefighters in Boulder sprinted down a street and rescued their own fire truck early Saturday morning. The firefighters were on a medical call at 1 in the morning near the Fox Theater on University Hill. The group saw their truck, Engine 2502, down the block and gave chase. The group...
Shootout on the Hill in Boulder: 1 suspect charged, another at large
A 22-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after a shootout on The Hill in Boulder near the University of Colorado campus. It happened early Sunday morning and Zakiyy Lucas now faces charges. Another suspect is also at large and police released a photo of him. At the time Boulder police were responding to a disturbance call nearby and rushed to the intersection of 13th Street and Pennsylvania Street. "They came around the corner, and they encountered armed suspects involved actively shooting," said Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold. Police said in a news release on...
Video appears to show moment shots were fired in Boulder
Video being shared among students, and circulating on social media, seems to show a shootout on The Hill in Boulder near the University of Colorado campus early Sunday morning. At the time Boulder Police were responding to a disturbance call nearby and rushed to the scene. "They came around the corner, and they encountered armed suspects involved actively shooting," said Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold. One of the officers fired their weapon, striking one of the suspects in the arm during the melee, but no officers were hurt.Just across the street at Alpha Kappa Lambda, party-goers were heading home for the night when...
Man accused of firing gunshots in multiple Boulder locations Monday night
BOULDER, Colo. — A 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of shooting a gun into the air in multiple locations Monday night, the Boulder Police Department said. Jacob Derolf was arrested Monday night on suspicion of the following charges:. Misdemeanor prohibited use of weapons. Misdemeanor reckless endangerment. Misdemeanor disorderly...
16-year-old identified in backyard double shooting
“If somebody is breaking into your shed, they could have called the cops. There’s other alternatives than to just go outside and start shooting," his father said.
Questions linger after 2 boys shot and killed in a Northglenn backyard
On Sunday, two boys were shot and killed after police say they broke a fence to gain entry into a Northglenn backyard.
16-year-old in custody in connection to Loveland Sports Park gunshot
A minor was taken into custody in relation to a gunshot heard at a sports park in Loveland.
Juvenile hit while crossing street, driver wanted
Police are looking for information that will identify and locate the driver and vehicle involved in a hit-and-run that seriously injured a juvenile.
Greeley police search for road rage, carjacking suspect
Police are investigating a road rage incident that led to several attempted carjackings in Greeley. It happened near Highway 257 and 10th Street. Police said the suspect intentionally rammed his vehicle into the other vehicles on the road and then got out of his car. He then tried to carjack several vehicles that he also stopped. He was unsuccessful and ran away. Police said the suspect is still on the run. The suspect's vehicle had also been stolen.
Weapons found at deadly Northglenn shooting
Two weapons were found at the scene of a deadly Northglenn shooting where two boys allegedly attempted to enter a resident's backyard and exchanged gunfire with the homeowner on Sunday afternoon.
'It's terrifying' | CU students warn of escalating violence on University Hill
BOULDER, Colo. — Several University of Colorado (CU) students and the owner of a security guard company said a shootout on University Hill early Sunday morning was just the latest incident in a concerning trend of escalating violence perpetrated by armed groups of people who come to the area.
Alleged armed suspect on loose after string of robberies, police pursuit into Denver
An alleged armed suspect is on the loose after multiple robberies Sunday night, leading to a police chase into Denver.
Community activists draw attention to recent Colorado police shootings
A group at the state capitol gathered Monday to draw attention to the recent shootings by Colorado police officers.Those who were out there say that too often they can't get the information they need regarding the death of their loved ones.And they don't feel like officers are often held accountable. "As these atrocities continue, we can no longer be stamped out as if we no longer exist," said community activist Candice Bailey.The group wants the state's attorney general to make public more information about the investigations and officers involved.The Denver metro area has seen four police shootings in four days, as...
Colorado shooting: 2 teens accused of trespassing killed in shootout with resident
NORTHGLENN, Colo. — Two teenage boys have died from gunshot wounds after they allegedly trespassed in a Colorado backyard and exchanged fire with the resident, police said. According to The Associated Press, the incident occurred Sunday afternoon at a home on Pearl Street in Northglenn, a Denver suburb. Northglenn police arrived to find two juvenile males who had been shot and rushed them to a nearby hospital, where they died, the department said in a news release Monday.
Aurora police shoot, kill suspect on RTD bus
What began as a disturbance at a group home led to a suspect boarding a bus and then being shot and killed by police.A 35-year-old man part of a work-release program was shot and killed by Aurora police officers on Sunday night. Investigators say he caused a disturbance, robbed a corner store, ending in a confrontation on an RTD bus that led to the deadly shooting. The suspect's name hasn't been release yet.According to the Aurora Police Department press release, an Arapahoe deputy was responding around 6 p.m. to someone causing problems and violating rules of a work-release program at...
Sedalia Man Arrested in 2004 Case Out of Denver
On Tuesday at approximately 3:40 p.m., the Pettis County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Denver Police Department and Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms with serving an arrest warrant in the 200 block of East 32nd Street. Upon arrival, Pettis County Deputies approached the residence with Denver Police Detectives and...
nbc11news.com
2 teens fatally shot in shootout with resident of home
NORTHGLENN, Colo. (AP) — Two teen boys were fatally shot in a shootout with a resident of a home in suburban Denver after they are suspected of trespassing into the backyard, police said Monday. The teens, whose names and ages were not released, were shot in Northglenn on Sunday...
Family of 16-year-old killed in Northglenn wants answers
It was a quiet Sunday afternoon when the shooting took place. Northglenn police say a fence was broken and the two juveniles entered the yard and there was an exchange of gunfire between the suspects and the homeowner.Family members identified 16-year-old Ismael Cordova as one of the two killed.Natasha Rodriguez, Ismael's stepmother told CBS News Colorado, "This lady called me where the house was, told me what happened that two kids were shot." She then put her face in her hands and added, "We thought he was at his girlfriend's house, she called me at 8:30 at night to say she...
Suspects wanted in string of marijuana dispensary burglaries
Police are looking for four suspects who allegedly burglarized five marijuana dispensaries in the past week.
Deadly crashes on Riverdale Road over last 5 years
Riverdale Road is located in Adams County and is an 11-mile stretch of road from Thornton to Brighton.
