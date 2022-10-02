Texas Tech, Fox Auto to announce partnership to benefit nursing school

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso and Fox Auto Team will announce a partnership to benefit the Hunt School of Nursing.

The Season of Thanks kickoff event will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4 at Fox Toyota of El Paso, 11165 Gateway West. The Hunt School of Nursing offers R.N. to B.S.N and M.S.N. degree programs and is the only accelerated program in the region where students can earn a bachelor of science in nursing in just 16 months.



Since opening in 2011, more than 1,140 nurses have graduated from the Hunt School of Nursing, with 90 percent staying in the region. As a result, the number of registered nurses in the county has increased by 45 percent.



The Hunt School of Nursing has partnerships with every hospital in the El Paso community, which includes both clinical rotation opportunities and job placements post-graduation, helping to fill the critical need for nurses.



Currently, 87 percent of students from the Hunt School of Nursing are El Paso natives, fulfilling TTUHSC El Paso’s mission to create more educational opportunities for Borderplex residents.



