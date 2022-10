WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue coach Jeff Brohm is optimistic about starting quarterback Aidan O'Connell's improved health ahead of a road matchup against Maryland this week. After missing the team's Homecoming win against Florida Atlantic two weeks ago, the sixth-year senior was able to suit up in a 20-10 upset over No. 21 Minnesota despite being a game-time decision.

