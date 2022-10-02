Read full article on original website
UPDATE: Teen accused of stabbing father to death at Lincoln apartment
LINCOLN, Neb. — Two teens have been arrested in connection with the stabbing death of a man in Lincoln on Monday. The Lincoln Police Department said Sallie Gilmer, 15, was arrested for first degree murder and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony for stabbing her father, 70-year-old Jesse Gilmer, at an apartment near South 40th Street and Highway 2.
U.S. Marshals and OPD need public assistance to find man accused of murder and robbery
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — U.S. Marshals Metro Fugitive Task Force in Omaha is still in need of the public's assistance in finding a man accused of murder and robbery, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice. Romeo Chambers, 25, is accused of a homicide in...
NHA and UNMC announce health data collaboration
LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Hospital Association (NHA) and the University of Nebraska Medical Center (UNMC) have announced a new health data collaboration agreement that will make aggregate Nebraska hospital data available to academic researchers and students. “The Nebraska Hospital Association is very excited about the impact this partnership...
NDA reports two additional cases of HPAI in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Department of Agriculture (NDA) in conjunction with the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) has announced two more confirmed cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI). This brings the total number of cases of HPAI in Nebraska to 11.
Big Red Rundown: Huskers change 4th-quarter narrative in win over the Hoosiers
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska won their first Big Ten game in almost a year on Saturday, defeating Indiana 35-21. The NTV crew chats with Alex Hickey of the Saturday Tradition to discuss the importance of this win for Mickey Joseph and how the Huskers re-wrote their traditional storyline of close losses.
Farming Today with KRVN: October 3, 2022
LINCOLN, Neb. — Bryce Doeschot with KRVN has a look at your agriculture headlines. - Landowners, environmental groups ask for more ‘proactive’ state regulation. - Virus kills 100000 cattle in India, threatens livelihoods. - Smithfield Foods to pay $75M in pork price-fixing settlement.
Christina Houghtelling inducted into the Nebraska Athletics Hall of Fame
LINCOLN, Neb. — It was a special weekend for Cambridge native Christina Houghtelling as she was inducted into the Nebraska Athletics Hall of Fame. "Just to have an honor come up with your name associated with it, looking around at everyone here, is just really cool to be a part of," said Houghtelling. "It's surreal."
Lopers move into the Top 5, nab two MIAA weekly honors
KEARNEY, Neb. — There was plenty to celebrate for the Nebraska-Kearney Volleyball team on Monday as the Lopers moved into the Top 5 in the AVCA DII Coaches Poll for the first time this season. UNK is coming off a pair of home sweeps over rival Fort Hays State...
