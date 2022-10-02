ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

foxnebraska.com

UPDATE: Teen accused of stabbing father to death at Lincoln apartment

LINCOLN, Neb. — Two teens have been arrested in connection with the stabbing death of a man in Lincoln on Monday. The Lincoln Police Department said Sallie Gilmer, 15, was arrested for first degree murder and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony for stabbing her father, 70-year-old Jesse Gilmer, at an apartment near South 40th Street and Highway 2.
LINCOLN, NE
foxnebraska.com

NHA and UNMC announce health data collaboration

LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Hospital Association (NHA) and the University of Nebraska Medical Center (UNMC) have announced a new health data collaboration agreement that will make aggregate Nebraska hospital data available to academic researchers and students. “The Nebraska Hospital Association is very excited about the impact this partnership...
NEBRASKA STATE
foxnebraska.com

NDA reports two additional cases of HPAI in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Department of Agriculture (NDA) in conjunction with the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) has announced two more confirmed cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI). This brings the total number of cases of HPAI in Nebraska to 11.
NEBRASKA STATE
foxnebraska.com

Farming Today with KRVN: October 3, 2022

LINCOLN, Neb. — Bryce Doeschot with KRVN has a look at your agriculture headlines. - Landowners, environmental groups ask for more ‘proactive’ state regulation. - Virus kills 100000 cattle in India, threatens livelihoods. - Smithfield Foods to pay $75M in pork price-fixing settlement.
LINCOLN, NE
foxnebraska.com

Christina Houghtelling inducted into the Nebraska Athletics Hall of Fame

LINCOLN, Neb. — It was a special weekend for Cambridge native Christina Houghtelling as she was inducted into the Nebraska Athletics Hall of Fame. "Just to have an honor come up with your name associated with it, looking around at everyone here, is just really cool to be a part of," said Houghtelling. "It's surreal."
LINCOLN, NE
foxnebraska.com

Lopers move into the Top 5, nab two MIAA weekly honors

KEARNEY, Neb. — There was plenty to celebrate for the Nebraska-Kearney Volleyball team on Monday as the Lopers moved into the Top 5 in the AVCA DII Coaches Poll for the first time this season. UNK is coming off a pair of home sweeps over rival Fort Hays State...
KEARNEY, NE

