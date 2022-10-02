Read full article on original website
Sanibel residents return to an unrecognizable island a week after Hurricane Ian's devastation
Residents of Florida's Sanibel Island -- which remains cutoff from the mainland -- were allowed back for the first time Wednesday, with a warning that they could be shocked when they returned to their hard-hit community.
Biden, Florida's DeSantis work 'hand-in-glove' on Hurricane Ian recovery
FORT MYERS, Fla., Oct 5 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden met with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Wednesday to assess the devastation from Hurricane Ian, and stressed the need for a united federal and state effort for the lengthy recovery ahead.
Ryan visit comes amid findings of donations from companies in opioid crisis
During a campaign visit to Toledo on Wednesday, U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan offered his condolences to those impacted by the recent BP-Husky Toledo oil refinery fire and met with local steelworkers to help offer a way forward. The Youngstown-area congressman and Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate visited with members of USW 1-346 and the families of Ben and Max Morrissey, the brothers killed in the refinery fire on Sept. 20. Mr. Ryan's visit came as a wire service review of records found he has accepted campaign donations over the years from drug distributors blamed for key roles in the crisis involving the opioid epidemic. The contributions to Mr. Ryan from AmerisourceBergen, McKesson and Dublin, Ohio-based Cardinal Health, the three biggest drug distribution companies in the United States, rolled in between 2007 and August of this year.
California agencies float Colorado River savings in drought
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California water agencies that rely on the parched Colorado River said Wednesday they can reduce their use by one-tenth starting in 2023 in response to calls for cuts from the federal government. The agencies, which supply water to farmers and millions of people in Southern California, laid out their proposal in a letter to the U.S. Department of the Interior. It comes as drought exacerbated by climate change continues to diminish the river, and months after the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation first called on users to voluntarily limit their reliance on it. California shares the river’s water with six other states, tribes and Mexico. It has rights to the single largest share and is the last to lose water in times of shortage. The proposal to cut 400,000 acre feet annually marks the first time California water agencies are publicly and formally indicating what they’re willing to give up since federal officials demanded major cuts this summer. California has been under pressure from other states to figure out how to use less as river reservoirs drop so low they risk losing the ability to generate hydropower and deliver water.
