foxnebraska.com
UPDATE: Crews continue to battle Bovee Fire, at 56% containment
THOMAS COUNTY, Neb. — UPDATE:. The Bovee Fire was at 56% contained as of Tuesday evening. Officials also said they expect it to be contained by Oct. 14. The amount of acres burned has increased to 18,932. Original Story:. Crews work to contain the Bovee Fire that has impacted...
Wildfire destroys lodge, cabins at 4-H Camp near Halsey
HALSEY, Neb. — One of the things Halsey’s known for is the Nebraska State 4-H Camp. The lodge and cabins are a total loss. Video at the site was not allowed, but the fire manager at the forest said there's nothing left but a chimney to the buildings affected.
Ranchers affected by drought and fires encouraged to seek help through rural hotline
THEDFORD, Neb. — Fires in the Halsey area are the latest setback to ranchers who have already been battling drought. Conditions are rough for ranchers, not just on cattle and grazing lands but Extension Educator TL Meyer said she’s concerned about the human toll on ranchers. “Sandhillers are...
Memorial service for fallen firefighter
BLAINE COUNTY, Neb. — The memorial service for the firefighter who died while responding to a wildfire will be held Friday. The Blaine County Sheriff told NTV News that Mike Moody died of a heart attack, while battling the Bovee Fire near Halsey on Sunday. "Mike succumbed to a...
Making beef Sustainable: plant's impact on North Platte could ripple through generations
North Platte, NEB. — Ranchers say they're taking control of their financial fate, putting their dollars to work to get their product from farm to table. “We got together and decided to do something about it,” Trey Wasserburger says. Fed up with packing plants controlling their product, Nebraska...
