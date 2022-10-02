ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thomas County, NE

UPDATE: Crews continue to battle Bovee Fire, at 56% containment

THOMAS COUNTY, Neb. — UPDATE:. The Bovee Fire was at 56% contained as of Tuesday evening. Officials also said they expect it to be contained by Oct. 14. The amount of acres burned has increased to 18,932. Original Story:. Crews work to contain the Bovee Fire that has impacted...
THOMAS COUNTY, NE
Wildfire destroys lodge, cabins at 4-H Camp near Halsey

HALSEY, Neb. — One of the things Halsey’s known for is the Nebraska State 4-H Camp. The lodge and cabins are a total loss. Video at the site was not allowed, but the fire manager at the forest said there's nothing left but a chimney to the buildings affected.
HALSEY, NE
Memorial service for fallen firefighter

BLAINE COUNTY, Neb. — The memorial service for the firefighter who died while responding to a wildfire will be held Friday. The Blaine County Sheriff told NTV News that Mike Moody died of a heart attack, while battling the Bovee Fire near Halsey on Sunday. "Mike succumbed to a...
BLAINE COUNTY, NE
