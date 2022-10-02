Read full article on original website
Related
The Story of Art Without Men by Katy Hessel review – putting women back in the picture
The Royal Academy of Art has never hosted a solo exhibition by a woman in their main space. The National Gallery was founded in 1824 and held its first major solo exhibition by a female artist, Artemisia Gentileschi, in 2020. The first edition of EH Gombrich’s supposedly definitive The Story of Art featured no female artists in its first edition in 1950 – and one woman in its 16th edition. In 2015, the curator and art historian Katy Hessel “walked into an art fair and realised that, out of the thousands of artworks before me, not a single one was by a woman”.
British artist Mr Doodle transforms Kent mansion with his hand-drawn doodles
British artist Sam Cox has unveiled his latest project, the Doodle House, which he has covered inside and out in his signature hand-drawn doodles.Cox, aka Mr Doodle, began drawing his monochrome, cartoonish style over every inch of the 12-room house in Tenterden, Kent, two years ago.The home now features his designs on every surface and object from his bedding to crockery.The project was completed using 900 litres of white emulsion paint, 401 cans of black spray paint, 286 bottles of black drawing paint and 2,296 pen nibs.The 28-year-old artist said: “The completion of the Doodle House is just the...
Phys.org
Using science to solve a 1,300-year-old art mystery
The Cincinnati Art Museum turned to a scientist at the University of Cincinnati for help solving a mystery 1,300 years in the making. The museum's Chinese dancing horse sculpture is so realistic that the fiery steed seems ready to gallop off its pedestal. But East Asian art curator Hou-mei Sung questioned the authenticity of a decorative tassel on the terracotta horse's forehead that resembles the horn of a mythological unicorn.
hunker.com
This British Artist Covered His Entire House With Doodles
Many of us have dreamed of living in a painting, but what about a doodle? Those stick figure drawings and swirly flowers you create when you're on the phone or in a meeting may actually be more immersive than you think. British artist, Sam Cox, has taken his doodles off the paper and onto the walls (and ceilings, floors, and furniture) of his $1.5 million mansion in Kent, England.
RELATED PEOPLE
themarginalian.org
M.C. Escher on Loneliness, Creativity, and How Rachel Carson Inspired His Art, with a Side of Bach
“If you write what you yourself sincerely think and feel and are interested in,” Rachel Carson wrote as she contemplated the loneliness of creative work after her unexampled books about the sea made her one of the most beloved writers of her time, “you will interest other people.”
getnews.info
Renowned author Norman Currey brings a nuanced peek into the evolution of aviation in “Airplane Stories and Histories”
“Airplane Stories and Histories” by aeronautical engineer Norman Currey is an incredible, inside look at the history of air flight as written by one who knows enormously. Author Norman Currey brings an impressive personalized history of aircraft development in his highly rated book, “Airplane Stories and Histories,” a perfect gift for those interested in a close look at the history of airplanes, including the tales of specific heroes in that history.
The Barnett Center to showcase exhibition that highlights Latin American cultures
La Diablada de Píllaro, 2017, Tungurahua, Ecuador, digital photograph. Credit: Leonardo Carrizo. Anyone who visits Sullivan Hall’s Barnett Center Collaboratory this season will be greeted by a brightly colored barrage of Latin American festival masks.
worleygig.com
Modern Art Monday Presents: Carmen Herrera, Iberic
With an expressive composition of interwoven shapes in black, red and orange, Carmen Herrera’s Iberic (1949) oscillates between the geometric and the organic. Herrera painted this work during a formative period in Paris between 1948 and 1954, when she experimented with different modes of abstraction informed by the European avant-gardes, from Suprematism to the Bauhaus. For Iberic, however, she was inspired by the work of fellow Cuban artist and close friend, Wilfedo Lam. Of historical significance is the fact that Herrera is arguably the first artist in Europe to use acrylic paint, as early as 1948. Iberic is a demonstration of her pioneering use of this medium.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Science fiction exhibition in London takes visitors on a journey into space
Voyage to the Edge of Imagination at the Science Museum uses AI and interactive exhibits to create an immersive experience
Comments / 0