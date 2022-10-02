ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

wbrz.com

Suspect shot after exchanging gunfire with police outside Highland Road apartment Saturday

BATON ROUGE - An officer reportedly shot a suspect after he was fired upon while responding to a call at an apartment complex on Highland Road Saturday evening. The shooting was reported around 8:20 p.m. at The Hub Apartments on Highland Road, just off Lee Drive. The Baton Rouge Police Department said an officer was responding to a call concerning a person in emotional distress when someone opened fire on him.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Person killed by unidentified gunman riding ATV through Baton Rouge neighborhood

BATON ROUGE - A person was killed after an unidentified attacker on a four-wheeler fired shots into a car in a neighborhood off Winbourne Avenue Friday evening. Two victims were shot around 6:30 p.m. Friday while sitting in a car on Elm Drive, just off Winbourne Avenue, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department. The shooter drove off before police arrived.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Car struck by gunfire on I-12 early Saturday morning; 2 people hurt

BATON ROUGE - Two men showed up at a hospital after an unknown shooter opened fire on their vehicle on I-12 early Saturday morning. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened around 3 a.m. on the interstate between Airline Highway and Drusilla Lane while the victims were headed westbound. It wasn't immediately clear where the gunfire came from.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Baton Rouge, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Baton Rouge, LA
wbrz.com

Man arrested in string of vehicle burglaries on LSU campus

BATON ROUGE - The LSU Police Department arrested a man Thursday believed to be responsible for several similar burglaries in one parking lot on campus. Officers arrested Jessie Nash, 18, on Thursday as he was the "prime suspect" in several burglary cases that happened in the X Lot on campus. According to LSU Police Department, in all of the previous burglaries, the driver and passenger side windows were smashed.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Sheriff's office silent after Livingston deputy's deadly crash

DENHAM SPRINGS - The mother of 33-year-old Christinia Estave is demanding justice for her daughter, who was killed this summer when a Livingston Parish deputy slammed into her car on Range Avenue. Initially, the sheriff's office said that deputy was responding to a shots fired call but gave limited information...
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Sheriff: 55-year-old charged with keeping a secret lab after drug bust at his home

ST. HELENA PARISH - A 55-year-old man was arrested after a drug bust at his home led law enforcement to discover his secret lab, among other things. The St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Office, along with State Police and the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, arrested 55-year-old Ivy Lee Watson on several drug-related charges after law enforcement conducted a search at his home.
SAINT HELENA PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Two shot in neighborhood off Winbourne Avenue Friday evening

BATON ROUGE - Two people were shot in a neighborhood off Winbourne Avenue Friday evening. Sources say two people were struck by gunfire at a home on Elm Drive, just off Winbourne Avenue, around 6:30 p.m. Photos from the scene show what appears to be two separate crime scenes along...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Accused drug dealer booked for murder in 19-year-old's overdose death

ZACHARY - An accused drug dealer was arrested and booked for murder following a 19-year-old's overdose death. The Zachary Police Department said they responded to a home on East Eagle Street and found a 19-year-old dead from a drug overdose. Investigators later determined Dalton Saucier, 23, sold the drugs to...
ZACHARY, LA
wbrz.com

Thursday PM Forecast: front knocking back warmth over the weekend

The final day of the workweek will be rather warm ahead of an approaching front. That system will pass through without rain early this weekend as we near one month without substantial precipitation. Next 24 Hours: Expect clear skies overnight with low temperatures bottoming out in the low 60s. Friday...
PRAIRIE VIEW, TX
wbrz.com

Rev. Jesse Bilberry, longtime Southern University administrator and local pastor, has died

BATON ROUGE - Reverend Dr. Jesse Bilberry Jr., a longtime administrator at Southern University and local pastor, has died, university officials said Saturday. Bilberry's tenure at the university spanned 15 years. He was the first director of Southern's Freshman Complex and later went on to direct the school's first Office of High School Relations before taking on the role of admissions director.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Brian Kelly and family give $1 million for new sports facility

BATON ROUGE -- A new and improved training room and recovery suite at LSU’s Football Operations Facility will happen thanks, in part, to coach Brian Kelly and his family. The Tiger Athletic Foundation on Friday announced that the coach and his family have given $1 million to the project.
BATON ROUGE, LA

