FanSided

KC Chiefs force Cole Beasley into retirement

Just three days after losing to the Kansas City Chiefs, Tampa Bay wideout Cole Beasley decided he would call it a career. Wide receiver Cole Beasley retired from the game of football on Wednesday, and while he never once mentioned the Kansas City Chiefs in his statement saying goodbye to the game he’s infected since 2012, we are pretty sure they loomed large in the decision-making process nonetheless.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Matthew Stafford
Ernest Jones
FanSided

Tom Brady news could change the future for the Buccaneers

If Tom Brady is truly about to go through a divorce, perhaps his time with the Buccaneers is not as limited as we once thought. Look, no one on the planet wants to see what Tom Brady is about to go through. Divorces are tough on whole families, and the following months could be very messy for a lot more people than just Brady and Gisele if the divorce does happen.
TAMPA, FL
NBC Sports

Warriors changing practice routine as Kerr evolves as coach

A coach's ability to adapt as the game changes is crucial to any success they hope to have throughout the season. Steve Kerr understands that need to adjust and change his philosophy so his game plan or message to the team doesn't grow stale. When the Warriors coach took over...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
#49ers#American Football
KTVU FOX 2

Protester tackled by LA Rams linebacker in Levi's Stadium

Two animal rights protesters ran onto the field during a game between the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara. Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner took down one protester while a steward got the second. Credit: Direct Action Everywhere via Storyful.
SANTA CLARA, CA
NBC Sports

Shanahan offers updates on McKivitz, others after 49ers' win

Coach Kyle Shanahan had some good and bad news regarding injuries after the 49ers' 24-9 win over the Los Angeles Rams. Offensive lineman Colton McKivitz, who had taken over the left tackle position with All-Pro Trent Williams out due to a high ankle sprain, exited the game early with a knee injury. Shanahan reported via conference call on Tuesday that McKivitz suffered an MCL sprain and will be out approximately two months.
FanSided

FanSided

