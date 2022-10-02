Read full article on original website
'We don’t know the extent yet, that’s the one disappointing thing about the evening': Graham Potter's Chelsea await an update after their new £70 million signing Wesley Fofana injured his knee in their 3-0 Champions League win over AC Milan
Chelsea are facing an anxious wait to discover the extent of a knee injury sustained by marquee summer signing Wesley Fofana in last night’s win over AC Milan. The £70million capture, who opened his account for Chelsea against the Italians, left Stamford Bridge on crutches raising concern that the defender could have suffered a serious knee injury in the win over AC Milan.
