Yardbarker
'He’s The Reason Salah And Mane Scored All Of Those Goals' John Barnes Assesses What Liverpool Should Do With Roberto Firmino
Speaking to BonusCodeBets about the Brazilian, John Barnes said: “(Roberto) Firmino is my favourite striker in terms of what he gives his team not just in terms of scoring goals but work rate. “He’s the reason (Mohamed) Salah and (Sadio) Mane scored all of those goals because of the...
Kevin De Bruyne Left Manchester Derby With Cristiano Ronaldo's Shirt
Ronaldo did not feature in Sunday's Manchester derby as United manager Erik ten Hag opted to leave him on the bench.
Liverpool selling Sadio Mane was ‘worst business ever’ and is reason behind shocking defence, slams Merson
ARSENAL legend Paul Merson reckons selling Sadio Mane was Liverpool's worse ever piece of business. The winger ended his six-year stay at Anfield in June when he joined Bayern Munich in a £35m deal. Mane won six trophies during his time on Merseyside, including the Premier League and Champions...
Man Utd stars’ furious half-time rants rocked Etihad as City staff hear inquest led by raging Fernandes and Martinez
A FURIOUS half-time rant from Bruno Fernandes and Lisandro Martinez at the Manchester derby was so loud it could be heard down the corridor. With United trailing 4-0, skipper Fernandes and centre-back Martinez raged at their team-mates that they lacked belief. The message was heard by City staff outside the...
The 23-year-old was on target for Liverpool in their 2-0 victory over Rangers in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.
'It's Been A Tough Start To The Season For Me' - Trent Alexander-Arnold Talks About His Form After World Class Goal
Four Manchester United Players Absent From Training
Four Manchester United players are not at Carrington for training today ahead of Thursdays UEFA Europa League tie.
Fans all say same thing as Sir Alex Ferguson pictured in stands to watch Liverpool host Rangers in Champions League
FANS were saying the same thing after Sir Alex Ferguson was spotted in the stands at Anfield. The legendary former Manchester United manager was spotted taking his seat in the directors’ box seconds before Liverpool’s Champions League showdown with Rangers. Fergie, of course, grew up in Glasgow and...
Sporting News
Chelsea vs. AC Milan: Time, TV channel, stream, betting odds for UEFA Champions League match
Despite being winless from their first two games of the Champions League season, Chelsea could move top of Group E by beating Serie A heavyweights AC Milan at Stamford Bridge on Matchday 3. Stefano Pioli's side recovered from falling behind at Salzburg in their opener to earn a 1-1 draw...
Barcelona knew Robert Lewandowski was good. But not this good | Sid Lowe
He’s raised standards, topped the scoring charts and taken Barça to the summit. No wonder Xavi calls him a ‘blessing’
Match Preview: Liverpool vs Rangers - Champions League
Liverpool takes on Glasgow Rangers in match week three of the Uefa Champions League this evening, a fixture that could rejuvenate the Anfield atmosphere
France 24
Liverpool edge Rangers as Bayern, Napoli underline credentials
On a night when a minute's silence was held before every match in tribute to the 131 victims of the Indonesia stadium tragedy, Bayern Munich and Club Brugge also made it three wins from three while Inter edged Barcelona in a tight contest in Milan. Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool went into...
Yardbarker
Two European giants battling for important Juventus man
Juventus beat several clubs to the signature of Dusan Vlahovic in the January transfer window. The Serbian had been the leading striker in Serie A before he made the move, and it was clear Juve was signing a top man to their group. He continues to show why he is...
PSG predicted lineup vs Benfica - Champions League
Predicting the PSG lineup to face Benfica in the Champions League.
Liverpool Youngster Sepp Van Den Berg Ruled Out Until 2023 After Injury With Schalke
Liverpool Youngster Sepp Van Den Berg has suffered serious ligament damage whilst on loan at Bundesliga side Schalke.
ESPN
Liverpool ease past Rangers to move second in Champions League Group A
Liverpool bounced back from Saturday's disappointing draw against Brighton and Hove Albion to ease past Rangers with a routine 2-0 victory in Champions League Group A at Anfield on Tuesday. Goals either side of half-time by Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah sent Liverpool second in the group, below Napoli who...
MLS・
FOX Sports
Taremi helps Porto beat Leverkusen 2-0 in Champions League
PORTO, Portugal (AP) — Mehdi Taremi set up both goals to help Porto get its first Champions League win of the season with a 2-0 victory over Bayer Leverkusen on Tuesday. The Iranian forward set up Zaidu to break the deadlock in the 69th minute and then Galeno — another substitute — to seal the result in the 87th.
Yardbarker
Szczesny blames injuries for Juventus struggles this season
Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczęsny has blamed injuries as one reason the team has struggled the season. Juve has made a poor start to this campaign domestically and in Europe. The Bianconeri are one of the top clubs in the world, and they bolstered their squad further in the last...
ESPN
Alessia Russo ruled out of England squad ahead of USWNT game with injury
Alessia Russo has been ruled out of the England squad ahead of Friday's sold-out game against the United States Women's National Team at Wembley. The FA announced on Monday Russo withdrew due from the squad due to a small injury. Russo helped England to become European Champions after she scored...
Yardbarker
Manchester United explore Benjamin Sesko transfer, despite Leipzig agreement
Manchester United could revive their interest in Benjamin Sesko. The promising RB Salzburg striker, who was linked with a move to Manchester United during the summer, has already settled on a pre-agreed contract with RB Leipzig. Leipzig confirmed the signing of Sesko, though the 19-year-old will have to wait until...
Watch: Liverpool 2-0 Rangers Match Highlights, Alexander-Arnold Responds To Critics With World Class Goal
Liverpool beat Rangers 2-0 on Tuesday and you can watch the match highlights here.
