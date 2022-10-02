ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liverpool edge Rangers as Bayern, Napoli underline credentials

On a night when a minute's silence was held before every match in tribute to the 131 victims of the Indonesia stadium tragedy, Bayern Munich and Club Brugge also made it three wins from three while Inter edged Barcelona in a tight contest in Milan. Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool went into...
Two European giants battling for important Juventus man

Juventus beat several clubs to the signature of Dusan Vlahovic in the January transfer window. The Serbian had been the leading striker in Serie A before he made the move, and it was clear Juve was signing a top man to their group. He continues to show why he is...
ESPN

Liverpool ease past Rangers to move second in Champions League Group A

Liverpool bounced back from Saturday's disappointing draw against Brighton and Hove Albion to ease past Rangers with a routine 2-0 victory in Champions League Group A at Anfield on Tuesday. Goals either side of half-time by Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah sent Liverpool second in the group, below Napoli who...
FOX Sports

Taremi helps Porto beat Leverkusen 2-0 in Champions League

PORTO, Portugal (AP) — Mehdi Taremi set up both goals to help Porto get its first Champions League win of the season with a 2-0 victory over Bayer Leverkusen on Tuesday. The Iranian forward set up Zaidu to break the deadlock in the 69th minute and then Galeno — another substitute — to seal the result in the 87th.
Szczesny blames injuries for Juventus struggles this season

Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczęsny has blamed injuries as one reason the team has struggled the season. Juve has made a poor start to this campaign domestically and in Europe. The Bianconeri are one of the top clubs in the world, and they bolstered their squad further in the last...
Alessia Russo ruled out of England squad ahead of USWNT game with injury

Alessia Russo has been ruled out of the England squad ahead of Friday's sold-out game against the United States Women's National Team at Wembley. The FA announced on Monday Russo withdrew due from the squad due to a small injury. Russo helped England to become European Champions after she scored...
