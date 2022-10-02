Bayern Leverkusen have confirmed a managerial change, with Spanish legend Xabi Alonso appointed as their new head coach.The former Real Sociedad, Liverpool and Real Madrid midfielder also had a spell in the Bundesliga as a player, representing Bayern Munich for three seasons before ending his career 2017.He began his coaching career the following year in Real Madrid’s youth system, before taking charge of Real Sociedad’s B team in 2019. There he spent three years and achieved promotion back to Spain’s second tier, before being relegated and departing at the end of 21/22.Now he takes over at the BayArena as his...

SOCCER ・ 5 HOURS AGO