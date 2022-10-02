ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Daily Mail

'It is very painful for me to live this moment': Wanda Nara confirms the end of her eight-year marriage to former Inter captain Mauro Icardi just weeks after the Argentine striker's move to Galatasaray

Wanda Nara has confirmed the 'painful' news that she and Argentine footballer Mauro Icardi have broken up after eight years of marriage. Icardi, 29, is currently on a one-year loan deal to Turkish Süper Lig team Galatasaray, from PSG, having made his name as the captain of Inter Milan.
BBC

Tuesday's gossip: Ronaldo, Martinelli, Nkunku, Gvardiol, Mendy, Saka

Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, will be allowed to leave Manchester United in January. (Telegraph - subscription required) Chelsea are believed to be monitoring Arsenal's 21-year-old Brazil forward Gabriel Martinelli. (Mail) The Gunners have offered 21-year-old England forward Bukayo Saka £200,000 a week to extend his stay with the club....
Yardbarker

Two European giants battling for important Juventus man

Juventus beat several clubs to the signature of Dusan Vlahovic in the January transfer window. The Serbian had been the leading striker in Serie A before he made the move, and it was clear Juve was signing a top man to their group. He continues to show why he is...
France 24

Liverpool edge Rangers as Bayern, Napoli underline credentials

On a night when a minute's silence was held before every match in tribute to the 131 victims of the Indonesia stadium tragedy, Bayern Munich and Club Brugge also made it three wins from three while Inter edged Barcelona in a tight contest in Milan. Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool went into...
BBC

Reaction after Man City thrash Man Utd

There are four pots, with pot one consisting of the holders and the three domestic champions of the associations ranked highest (France, Germany and England). As the holders (Lyon) are the French champions, Barcelona join Lyon, Wolfsburg and Chelsea as top seeds. Women's Champions League draw. The draw for the...
Daily Mail

'We don’t know the extent yet, that’s the one disappointing thing about the evening': Graham Potter's Chelsea await an update after their new £70 million signing Wesley Fofana injured his knee in their 3-0 Champions League win over AC Milan

Chelsea are facing an anxious wait to discover the extent of a knee injury sustained by marquee summer signing Wesley Fofana in last night’s win over AC Milan. The £70million capture, who opened his account for Chelsea against the Italians, left Stamford Bridge on crutches raising concern that the defender could have suffered a serious knee injury in the win over AC Milan.
BBC

John Mikel Obi: Choosing Chelsea over United was 'best decision of my life'

Former Nigeria captain John Mikel Obi says picking Chelsea over Manchester United in a highly controversial transfer in 2006 was the "best decision" of his career. The midfielder, who retired last week at the age of 35, was the subject of a bitter dispute between the Red Devils and the Blues in 2005, before signing for the latter the following year.
SkySports

Napoli thrash Ajax with Barcelona and Atletico Madrid suffering defeats - Champions League round-up

Giacomo Raspadori netted twice as Napoli came from behind to deliver a masterclass and score a runaway 6-1 win at 10-man Ajax in the Champions League. Captain Giovanni di Lorenzo, Piotr Zielinski, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and substitute Giovanni Simeone added the other goals for the Italian league leaders, after Mohammed Kudus had given the hosts the lead inside the opening 10 minutes.
The Associated Press

Inter strikes 1st blow in CL fight for 2nd with Barcelona

MILAN (AP) — It’s advantage Inter Milan in what has been billed the fight for second spot in Group C. Hakan Çalhanoğlu scored the only goal of the match in first-half stoppage time as Inter beat Barcelona 1-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday to move second behind Bayern Munich, which seems set to run away with the group.
The Independent

Xabi Alonso appointed Bayer Leverkusen boss to take first senior management role

Bayern Leverkusen have confirmed a managerial change, with Spanish legend Xabi Alonso appointed as their new head coach.The former Real Sociedad, Liverpool and Real Madrid midfielder also had a spell in the Bundesliga as a player, representing Bayern Munich for three seasons before ending his career 2017.He began his coaching career the following year in Real Madrid’s youth system, before taking charge of Real Sociedad’s B team in 2019. There he spent three years and achieved promotion back to Spain’s second tier, before being relegated and departing at the end of 21/22.Now he takes over at the BayArena as his...
Yardbarker

Report: Four European giants keeping tabs on Vlahovic

Even though the season is still in its beginnings, Dusan Vlahovic has already endured some highs and lows. The Serbian started his campaign brilliantly with a brace versus Sassuolo followed by stunning freekicks against Roma and Spezia. Nonetheless, he struggled for goals and form afterwards while being painfully isolated upfront.
