Read full article on original website
Related
'It is very painful for me to live this moment': Wanda Nara confirms the end of her eight-year marriage to former Inter captain Mauro Icardi just weeks after the Argentine striker's move to Galatasaray
Wanda Nara has confirmed the 'painful' news that she and Argentine footballer Mauro Icardi have broken up after eight years of marriage. Icardi, 29, is currently on a one-year loan deal to Turkish Süper Lig team Galatasaray, from PSG, having made his name as the captain of Inter Milan.
Real Madrid President Perez says fans are drifting away from football
Real Madrid President Florentino Perez said European football is "sick" and that changes are needed to stop younger fans drifting away from the sport, again touting the prospect of a Super League made up of the continent's elite clubs.
UEFA・
BBC
Tuesday's gossip: Ronaldo, Martinelli, Nkunku, Gvardiol, Mendy, Saka
Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, will be allowed to leave Manchester United in January. (Telegraph - subscription required) Chelsea are believed to be monitoring Arsenal's 21-year-old Brazil forward Gabriel Martinelli. (Mail) The Gunners have offered 21-year-old England forward Bukayo Saka £200,000 a week to extend his stay with the club....
Yardbarker
Two European giants battling for important Juventus man
Juventus beat several clubs to the signature of Dusan Vlahovic in the January transfer window. The Serbian had been the leading striker in Serie A before he made the move, and it was clear Juve was signing a top man to their group. He continues to show why he is...
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Paris Masters delete their poster as fans slam them for making Nadal smaller than Kyrgios
The 2022 Paris Masters is right behind the corner as the last ATP 1000 event of the year is held from October 31st until November 6th and traditionally features a star-studded entry list. 22-time Grand Slam champion, Rafael Nadal, 21-time Grand Slam champion, Novak Djokovic, youngest world no. 1 in...
Manchester United report: Club will not block Cristiano Ronaldo exit in January
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag left Ronaldo on the bench for Sunday's chastening derby defeat to Manchester City
France 24
Liverpool edge Rangers as Bayern, Napoli underline credentials
On a night when a minute's silence was held before every match in tribute to the 131 victims of the Indonesia stadium tragedy, Bayern Munich and Club Brugge also made it three wins from three while Inter edged Barcelona in a tight contest in Milan. Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool went into...
Man Utd fans all want Tom Huddlestone called up to first-team after stunning assist for Alejandro Garnacho in U21s
MANCHESTER UNITED fans joked Tom Huddlestone should get a first-team call up after his stunning assist for their Under-21s last night. The former Tottenham midfielder, 35, joined the Red Devils' academy in the summer as a player-coach. He featured from the bench last night, pinging an amazing assist for Alejandro...
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
Reaction after Man City thrash Man Utd
There are four pots, with pot one consisting of the holders and the three domestic champions of the associations ranked highest (France, Germany and England). As the holders (Lyon) are the French champions, Barcelona join Lyon, Wolfsburg and Chelsea as top seeds. Women's Champions League draw. The draw for the...
'We don’t know the extent yet, that’s the one disappointing thing about the evening': Graham Potter's Chelsea await an update after their new £70 million signing Wesley Fofana injured his knee in their 3-0 Champions League win over AC Milan
Chelsea are facing an anxious wait to discover the extent of a knee injury sustained by marquee summer signing Wesley Fofana in last night’s win over AC Milan. The £70million capture, who opened his account for Chelsea against the Italians, left Stamford Bridge on crutches raising concern that the defender could have suffered a serious knee injury in the win over AC Milan.
Erik Ten Hag Has Reportedly Named Four Manchester United Players To Run His Dressing Room
Manchester United is looking to recover from such a step back. Besides fixing their game on the pitch, they are also finding ways to improve inside out.
Chelsea fans erupt with excitement as transfer target Nkunku scores and showcases skills for RB Leipzig against Celtic
CHRISTOPHER NKUNKU has left Chelsea fans purring after playing a starring role in RB Leipzig's 3-1 Champions League group stage win over Celtic. The Frenchman, 24, is believed to be closing in on a move to Stamford Bridge worth £53million. He underwent a medical in Germany last month ahead...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
John Mikel Obi: Choosing Chelsea over United was 'best decision of my life'
Former Nigeria captain John Mikel Obi says picking Chelsea over Manchester United in a highly controversial transfer in 2006 was the "best decision" of his career. The midfielder, who retired last week at the age of 35, was the subject of a bitter dispute between the Red Devils and the Blues in 2005, before signing for the latter the following year.
'We're all working on it': Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta on new contracts for key trio
Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and William Saliba have played starring roles in the Gunners' scintillating start to the season
SkySports
Napoli thrash Ajax with Barcelona and Atletico Madrid suffering defeats - Champions League round-up
Giacomo Raspadori netted twice as Napoli came from behind to deliver a masterclass and score a runaway 6-1 win at 10-man Ajax in the Champions League. Captain Giovanni di Lorenzo, Piotr Zielinski, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and substitute Giovanni Simeone added the other goals for the Italian league leaders, after Mohammed Kudus had given the hosts the lead inside the opening 10 minutes.
Wolves snubbed by top choice Ruben Amorim and will wait to appoint new boss as they eye under-pressure Brendan Rodgers
WOLVES chiefs are in no rush to fast-track a replacement for Bruno Lage who was sacked on Sunday. Despite Wolves dropping into the drop zone following Saturday's 2-0 defeat at West Ham, club chiefs are patiently working on their short list of potential candidates. And it seems certain under-21s boss...
Inter strikes 1st blow in CL fight for 2nd with Barcelona
MILAN (AP) — It’s advantage Inter Milan in what has been billed the fight for second spot in Group C. Hakan Çalhanoğlu scored the only goal of the match in first-half stoppage time as Inter beat Barcelona 1-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday to move second behind Bayern Munich, which seems set to run away with the group.
UEFA・
Xabi Alonso appointed Bayer Leverkusen boss to take first senior management role
Bayern Leverkusen have confirmed a managerial change, with Spanish legend Xabi Alonso appointed as their new head coach.The former Real Sociedad, Liverpool and Real Madrid midfielder also had a spell in the Bundesliga as a player, representing Bayern Munich for three seasons before ending his career 2017.He began his coaching career the following year in Real Madrid’s youth system, before taking charge of Real Sociedad’s B team in 2019. There he spent three years and achieved promotion back to Spain’s second tier, before being relegated and departing at the end of 21/22.Now he takes over at the BayArena as his...
'It Is Unacceptable' - Chelsea Supporters Trust Fume To The Premier League
There remains no kick-off time for the Manchester United fixture in two weeks.
Yardbarker
Report: Four European giants keeping tabs on Vlahovic
Even though the season is still in its beginnings, Dusan Vlahovic has already endured some highs and lows. The Serbian started his campaign brilliantly with a brace versus Sassuolo followed by stunning freekicks against Roma and Spezia. Nonetheless, he struggled for goals and form afterwards while being painfully isolated upfront.
Comments / 0