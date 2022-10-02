ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'I agree with Kevin': Pep Guardiola shares De Bruyne's view that Phil Foden will eventually become a central midfielder... but not yet as he insists the young star 'still has to grow' as a player

Pep Guardiola has backed up Kevin De Bruyne’s belief that Phil Foden will become a central midfield maestro at Manchester City. Foden — described as David Silva’s eventual successor since he was in the club’s academy — has starred as a winger in a front three over recent seasons and surpassed 50 career goals with Sunday’s hat-trick against Manchester United.
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Sevilla agree Jorge Sampaoli return to replace Julen Lopetegui - sources

Sevilla have reached an agreement with former manager Jorge Sampaoli to return to the club to replace Julen Lopetegui, sources have told ESPN. Lopetegui, who secured Champions League qualification for Sevilla in each of his previous three years in charge and won the Europa League in 2020, has come under pressure after a difficult start to the season.
MLS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Roy Keane
Person
Micah Richards
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester City#Portuguese#Sky Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy