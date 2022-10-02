Read full article on original website
Kevin De Bruyne Left Manchester Derby With Cristiano Ronaldo's Shirt
Ronaldo did not feature in Sunday's Manchester derby as United manager Erik ten Hag opted to leave him on the bench.
Man Utd stars’ furious half-time rants rocked Etihad as City staff hear inquest led by raging Fernandes and Martinez
A FURIOUS half-time rant from Bruno Fernandes and Lisandro Martinez at the Manchester derby was so loud it could be heard down the corridor. With United trailing 4-0, skipper Fernandes and centre-back Martinez raged at their team-mates that they lacked belief. The message was heard by City staff outside the...
'I agree with Kevin': Pep Guardiola shares De Bruyne's view that Phil Foden will eventually become a central midfielder... but not yet as he insists the young star 'still has to grow' as a player
Pep Guardiola has backed up Kevin De Bruyne’s belief that Phil Foden will become a central midfield maestro at Manchester City. Foden — described as David Silva’s eventual successor since he was in the club’s academy — has starred as a winger in a front three over recent seasons and surpassed 50 career goals with Sunday’s hat-trick against Manchester United.
Sevilla agree Jorge Sampaoli return to replace Julen Lopetegui - sources
Sevilla have reached an agreement with former manager Jorge Sampaoli to return to the club to replace Julen Lopetegui, sources have told ESPN. Lopetegui, who secured Champions League qualification for Sevilla in each of his previous three years in charge and won the Europa League in 2020, has come under pressure after a difficult start to the season.
Arsenal Legend Arsene Wenger On Possible Cause of Liverpool's Problems
As Liverpool's struggles continue fans and pundits are all attempting to point to the cause of their predicament. Here's what the legendary former Arsenal coach Arsene Wenger had to say.
Erling Haaland has ‘no release clause for Real Madrid’, insists Pep Guardiola
Pep Guardiola has knocked back suggestions Erling Haaland has a release clause in his Manchester City contract that would allow him to join Real Madrid for a fixed fee, before admitting he does not know whether an abdominal injury sustained by the defender Kyle Walker could be severe enough to rule him out of the World Cup next month.
Report: Lionel Messi To Move Back To Barcelona in 2023
Argentine will leave Kylian Mbappe and Neymar and return to the Nou Camp next summer according to a report.
Report: Chelsea Interest In Dusan Vlahovic Is Not Significant
Chelsea interest in Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic is not significant at the moment.
Hakim Ziyech Being Considered For A January By AC Milan
AC Milan are reportedly keen on signing Hakim Ziyech in January as injury problems mount up for the Italian giants.
Match Preview: Chelsea Host Must-Win Tie Against AC Milan
The UEFA Champions League returns under a lot of pressure for Graham Potter's side.
