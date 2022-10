USC Football RB Travis Dye had an excellent game for the Trojans on Saturday versus Arizona State, but wasn't satisfied. Despite Dye running for 62 yards on 13 carries (with two catches for 11 receiving yards) and scoring two touchdowns, he wasn't afraid to talk about how he really feels about the culture of the team and where he feels like the energy is within this group:

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO