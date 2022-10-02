Read full article on original website
Report: Manchester United Will Allow Cristiano Ronaldo To Leave After World Cup
Manchester United will allow Cristiano Ronaldo to leave after the World Cup, according to a report.
Tearful Gonzalo Higuain announces he will retire at the end of the Major League Soccer season with Inter Miami... after glittering career including goal-laden spells at Real Madrid, Napoli and Juventus
Legendary striker Gonzalo Higuain has announced he will retire from football at the end of the Major League Soccer season. The 34-year-old made the announcement at an Inter Miami press conference on Monday alongside coach Phil Neville. He got tearful as he thanked his family, who were in attendance, while...
MLS・
Sporting News
Chelsea vs. AC Milan: Time, TV channel, stream, betting odds for UEFA Champions League match
Despite being winless from their first two games of the Champions League season, Chelsea could move top of Group E by beating Serie A heavyweights AC Milan at Stamford Bridge on Matchday 3. Stefano Pioli's side recovered from falling behind at Salzburg in their opener to earn a 1-1 draw...
Yardbarker
Two European giants battling for important Juventus man
Juventus beat several clubs to the signature of Dusan Vlahovic in the January transfer window. The Serbian had been the leading striker in Serie A before he made the move, and it was clear Juve was signing a top man to their group. He continues to show why he is...
Yardbarker
Paris Masters delete their poster as fans slam them for making Nadal smaller than Kyrgios
The 2022 Paris Masters is right behind the corner as the last ATP 1000 event of the year is held from October 31st until November 6th and traditionally features a star-studded entry list. 22-time Grand Slam champion, Rafael Nadal, 21-time Grand Slam champion, Novak Djokovic, youngest world no. 1 in...
France 24
Liverpool edge Rangers as Bayern, Napoli underline credentials
On a night when a minute's silence was held before every match in tribute to the 131 victims of the Indonesia stadium tragedy, Bayern Munich and Club Brugge also made it three wins from three while Inter edged Barcelona in a tight contest in Milan. Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool went into...
ESPN
Chelsea cruise past Milan to earn first Champions League win
Chelsea earned their first Champions League victory of the season as they cruised to a 3-0 win over AC Milan to move from bottom to second in Champions League Group E at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday. The Premier League side outclassed their Serie A counterparts throughout the encounter and grabbed...
Emphatic Win Over AC Milan Provides Relief for Chelsea, Potter
After a rocky start to the season, the Blues’ 3–0 victory against the Serie A champion has jumpstarted their Champions League campaign.
Yardbarker
Szczesny blames injuries for Juventus struggles this season
Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczęsny has blamed injuries as one reason the team has struggled the season. Juve has made a poor start to this campaign domestically and in Europe. The Bianconeri are one of the top clubs in the world, and they bolstered their squad further in the last...
ESPN
Chelsea frontline coming together to give Graham Potter a key Champions League win over AC Milan
LONDON -- Chelsea kept their Champions League hopes alive with a dominant 3-0 win over AC Milan at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday. Wesley Fofana opened the scoring for Chelsea with his first-half goal in the 24th minute, but was forced off injured just 14 minutes later. AC Milan had spells of possession but it was Chelsea who took charge of the match in the second half with goals from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Reece James.
MLS・
Yardbarker
Report: PSG’s Projected Starting 11 for the Champions League Matchup vs. Benfica
Paris Saint-Germain will square off with Benfica on matchday three of this season’s UEFA Champions League group stage. PSG is just coming off of the 2-1 Ligue 1 home win over OGC Nice, where goals from Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe proved to be just enough for the reigning France top-flight champions in the contest. On the other hand, Benfica comes into this fixture in keen form, as like PSG, it is undefeated in all competitions this season.
BBC
Ajax 1-6 Napoli: Italian side come from behind to thrash Dutch giants
Napoli came from behind to demolish Ajax in the Champions League and continue their sensational start to the season. Mohammed Kudus gave the Dutch side an early lead but Giacomo Raspadori headed in an equaliser, Giovanni di Lorenzo put Napoli ahead and Piotr Zielinski made it 3-1 just before the break.
Yardbarker
Report – Juventus wants to poach a director from Napoli
Juventus is facing several problems on the pitch, and they want to fix it to become the top club in Serie A again. Off the pitch, they have financial problems to deal with as well, and it is not an easy one. The club is proactively working to solve the...
SB Nation
Chelsea vs. AC Milan, Champions League: Live blog; highlights
Chelsea need to win tonight after collecting just 1 point from our opening two Champions League group stage games, and we’re going to have to do it against the group leaders and defending Italian champions. Milan are dealing with an injury crisis, especially in defense, so hopefully we can take advantage of that as it’s unlikely that we’ll be able to keep them off the scoresheet.
RB Leipzig vs Celtic LIVE: Champions League result, score and reaction as Silva scores twice as Leipzig win
RB Leipzig earned their first Champions League points this season after a quickfire double from Andre Silva and Christopher Nkunku’s first-half strike sealed a 3-1 home win over Celtic.Nkunku twice raced clear to find the net - his first attempt was ruled a fraction offside after a VAR check but the Frenchman made amends in the 27th minute, poking the ball past the advancing Joe Hart and slotting home from a tight angle.The visitors got off to the perfect start in the second half, drawing level after two minutes when Furuhashi held off three Leipzig defenders before laying the...
Chelsea Vs AC Milan: Where To Watch
Chelsea is set to take on AC Milan in the Champions League tomorrow at 8PM
Sporting News
Benfica vs. PSG result, highlights & analysis as goalkeepers come out on top in Champions League draw
Benfica dug deep late on to secure a battling 1-1 draw against PSG at the Estadio da Luz in Champions League action. Lionel Messi's fantastic curled strike from the edge of the box put the visitors ahead, on the back of Benfica's impressive start, before Danilo's bizarre own goal levelled the tie before the break.
Chelsea 'are leading the race for AC Milan star Rafael Leao... but will have to pay at least £87m if they are to sign the Portuguese winger'
Chelsea are reportedly leading the race for AC Milan winger Rafael Leao. The 23-year-old is highly sought after and has started the season in impressive form. According to Corriere Della Serra, Chelsea are 'ahead of everyone' in the race for Leao but Milan will not consider selling him for less than £87million.
CBS Sports
Champions League score predictions: Expert picks with Inter Milan-Barcelona, Chelsea-AC Milan the headliners
Matchday 3 of the UEFA Champions League group stage is upon us with 16 games across Tuesday and Wednesday. We are in the meat of the group stage schedule now, and this can make or break the European journey for any club. With teams facing the same opponents on Matchday 3 and Matchday 4, the opportunity to boost chances of advancing is there for the taking. Tuesday's slate is highlighted by Inter Milan vs. Barcelona, while Chelsea and AC Milan have a huge meeting on Wednesday at Stamford Bridge. As always CBS Sports and Paramount+ will be your home for all things UCL, starting with UEFA Champions League Today airing at 2 p.m. ET.
Juventus vs Maccabi Haifa LIVE: Latest Champions League updates – stream, TV channel info
JUVENTUS host Maccabi Haifa in Champions League action with both sides desperately searching for their first points in the group. Suffering an embarrassing 2-1 defeat at home to Benfica last time out, Juventus were also beaten by PSG in their opening match of the group. Maccabi Haifa share similar woes,...
