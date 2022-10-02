Read full article on original website
Related
Erling Haaland has ‘no release clause for Real Madrid’, insists Pep Guardiola
Pep Guardiola has knocked back suggestions Erling Haaland has a release clause in his Manchester City contract that would allow him to join Real Madrid for a fixed fee, before admitting he does not know whether an abdominal injury sustained by the defender Kyle Walker could be severe enough to rule him out of the World Cup next month.
Yardbarker
Paris Masters delete their poster as fans slam them for making Nadal smaller than Kyrgios
The 2022 Paris Masters is right behind the corner as the last ATP 1000 event of the year is held from October 31st until November 6th and traditionally features a star-studded entry list. 22-time Grand Slam champion, Rafael Nadal, 21-time Grand Slam champion, Novak Djokovic, youngest world no. 1 in...
Comments / 0