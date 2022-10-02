Read full article on original website
Franklin County Startup That Converts Tires to Energy Looking to Expand in North Carolina
FRANKLINTON, N.C. — A startup company that turns tires into clean energy is looking to expand from Franklin County across the globe. Gov. Roy Cooper said PRTI could be part of the future of sustainable …. . WRAL.com and Wake Forest News are in partnership to share news and...
Citizen Issue Reported: Street Light Blinking/Out – Wed, 05 Oct 2022 16:36:03 -0400
Wake Forest Issue Reported on Wed, 05 Oct 2022 16:36:03 -0400: Street Light Blinking/Out at Address: 321 Amherst Creek Dr Wake Forest, North Carolina, 27587. The Street light is not working. The streetlight is by my mailbox at 321 Amherst Creek Drive, Wake Forest NC 27587. Please fix ASAP. Any other questions or concerns please E-mail me at [email protected]
Citizen Issue Reported: Storm Drain Clogged – Mon, 03 Oct 2022 16:16:11 -0400
Wake Forest Issue Reported on Mon, 03 Oct 2022 16:16:11 -0400: Storm Drain Clogged at Address: 301 Bishop Falls Rd Wake Forest, NC, 27587, USA. This storm drain has been clogged for over 3 years. It is dangerous when kids are swimming in it now. Please make it a priority to unclog.
