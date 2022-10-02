Read full article on original website
Related
'We don’t know the extent yet, that’s the one disappointing thing about the evening': Graham Potter's Chelsea await an update after their new £70 million signing Wesley Fofana injured his knee in their 3-0 Champions League win over AC Milan
Chelsea are facing an anxious wait to discover the extent of a knee injury sustained by marquee summer signing Wesley Fofana in last night’s win over AC Milan. The £70million capture, who opened his account for Chelsea against the Italians, left Stamford Bridge on crutches raising concern that the defender could have suffered a serious knee injury in the win over AC Milan.
Yardbarker
Paris Masters delete their poster as fans slam them for making Nadal smaller than Kyrgios
The 2022 Paris Masters is right behind the corner as the last ATP 1000 event of the year is held from October 31st until November 6th and traditionally features a star-studded entry list. 22-time Grand Slam champion, Rafael Nadal, 21-time Grand Slam champion, Novak Djokovic, youngest world no. 1 in...
Comments / 0