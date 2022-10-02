Read full article on original website
BBC
Tuesday's gossip: Ronaldo, Martinelli, Nkunku, Gvardiol, Mendy, Saka
Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, will be allowed to leave Manchester United in January. (Telegraph - subscription required) Chelsea are believed to be monitoring Arsenal's 21-year-old Brazil forward Gabriel Martinelli. (Mail) The Gunners have offered 21-year-old England forward Bukayo Saka £200,000 a week to extend his stay with the club....
Sporting News
Inter Milan vs. Barcelona result, highlights & analysis as Calhanoglu secures crucial Champions League win
Inter Milan secured a timely Champions League win at the San Siro as Hakan Calhanoglu's fine strike eased the hosts over the line to a 1-0 win against Group C rivals Barcelona. Both sides created chances in a busy opening in Milan, with Joaquin Correa seeing a penalty call rejected...
Yardbarker
Szczesny blames injuries for Juventus struggles this season
Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczęsny has blamed injuries as one reason the team has struggled the season. Juve has made a poor start to this campaign domestically and in Europe. The Bianconeri are one of the top clubs in the world, and they bolstered their squad further in the last...
Cristiano Ronaldo Needs To Leave Manchester United
Cristiano Ronaldo needs to leave Manchester United as soon as possible and heres why.
Sporting News
Chelsea vs. AC Milan: Time, TV channel, stream, betting odds for UEFA Champions League match
Despite being winless from their first two games of the Champions League season, Chelsea could move top of Group E by beating Serie A heavyweights AC Milan at Stamford Bridge on Matchday 3. Stefano Pioli's side recovered from falling behind at Salzburg in their opener to earn a 1-1 draw...
ESPN
Sevilla agree Jorge Sampaoli return to replace Julen Lopetegui - sources
Sevilla have reached an agreement with former manager Jorge Sampaoli to return to the club to replace Julen Lopetegui, sources have told ESPN. Lopetegui, who secured Champions League qualification for Sevilla in each of his previous three years in charge and won the Europa League in 2020, has come under pressure after a difficult start to the season.
Yardbarker
Two European giants battling for important Juventus man
Juventus beat several clubs to the signature of Dusan Vlahovic in the January transfer window. The Serbian had been the leading striker in Serie A before he made the move, and it was clear Juve was signing a top man to their group. He continues to show why he is...
France 24
Liverpool edge Rangers as Bayern, Napoli underline credentials
On a night when a minute's silence was held before every match in tribute to the 131 victims of the Indonesia stadium tragedy, Bayern Munich and Club Brugge also made it three wins from three while Inter edged Barcelona in a tight contest in Milan. Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool went into...
FOX Sports
Taremi helps Porto beat Leverkusen 2-0 in Champions League
PORTO, Portugal (AP) — Mehdi Taremi set up both goals to help Porto get its first Champions League win of the season with a 2-0 victory over Bayer Leverkusen on Tuesday. The Iranian forward set up Zaidu to break the deadlock in the 69th minute and then Galeno — another substitute — to seal the result in the 87th.
Yardbarker
Simone Inzaghi Hoping Joaquin Correa Fit Enough To At Least Sit On Bench Against Sassuolo But Romelu Lukaku To Miss Game Through Injury, Italian Media Report
Inter head coach Simone Inzaghi will be hoping that Joaquin Correa is fit to make the bench against Sassuolo over the weekend after he suffered a knee problem. This according to Italian news outlet FCInterNews, who report that it’s not yet clear whether the Argentine will be fit enough to make the bench for Saturday’s Serie A clash, whilst Romelu Lukaku will definitely be out injured.
Champions League round-up: Club Bruges maintain perfect record by stunning Atletico Madrid 2-0, while Leroy Sane scores twice as Bayern Munich thrash Viktoria Plzen 5-0 and Marseille outclass 10-man Sporting Lisbon
Goals from Club Bruges forwards Kamal Sowah and Ferran Jutgla saw the Belgians beat Atletico Madrid 2-0 at home on Tuesday to extend their unbeaten run in Champions League Group B this season. The hosts took the lead in the 36th minute when Jutgla's low pass across the goal found...
Yardbarker
Report – Juventus wants to poach a director from Napoli
Juventus is facing several problems on the pitch, and they want to fix it to become the top club in Serie A again. Off the pitch, they have financial problems to deal with as well, and it is not an easy one. The club is proactively working to solve the...
CBS Sports
Champions League scores: Live updates as Bayern Munich face Viktoria Plzen, Marseille battle Sporting Lisbon
It's Matchday 3 of Champions League play and the power players in the groups are taking shape. Coverage will kick off with Olympique Marseille hosting Sporting CP and Bayern Munich facing Vitkoria Plzen.With a victory, Sporting can take control of Group D but as Marseille are winless to begin things, they'll want a result. Bayern, meanwhile, have already taken command of Group C. In the same group, Inter Milan will have a massive match in the late slate hosting Barcelona. Inter's manager Simone Inzaghi is already on the hot seat and a loss to Barcelona could see his seat begin to burn. Elsewhere, Club Brugge will seek another upset victory over Atletico Madrid while Liverpool will want to bounce back from their disappointment over the weekend.
Yardbarker
Nerazzurri Treble Hero Goran Pandev: “Inter Can Win Against Barcelona & Turn Their Season Around”
Legendary former Inter, Napoli, and Lazio forward Goran Pandev feels that a victory against Barcelona this evening is hardly beyond the Nerazzurri. Speaking to Italian broadcaster Rai Radio, the Macedonian backed this Inter team to get a result against the Blaugranas to turn their season around, and also looked back against his own Champions League experience against this opposition.
Yardbarker
Report: PSG’s Projected Starting 11 for the Champions League Matchup vs. Benfica
Paris Saint-Germain will square off with Benfica on matchday three of this season’s UEFA Champions League group stage. PSG is just coming off of the 2-1 Ligue 1 home win over OGC Nice, where goals from Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe proved to be just enough for the reigning France top-flight champions in the contest. On the other hand, Benfica comes into this fixture in keen form, as like PSG, it is undefeated in all competitions this season.
SB Nation
On This Day (3rd Oct 2009): Sunderland into top six after United leave it late at Old Trafford!
It never feels like the good ol’ days when you are actually living through them. Nobody tells you to enjoy it while it lasts and back in Steve Bruce’s first season in charge, it felt, at least for a while, that we might be going places. During the...
SB Nation
Chelsea vs. AC Milan, Champions League: Live blog; highlights
Chelsea need to win tonight after collecting just 1 point from our opening two Champions League group stage games, and we’re going to have to do it against the group leaders and defending Italian champions. Milan are dealing with an injury crisis, especially in defense, so hopefully we can take advantage of that as it’s unlikely that we’ll be able to keep them off the scoresheet.
BBC
Fernandes believes 'tough words' will help United
Bruno Fernandes says there were "tough words" in the dressing room after the heavy derby defeat by Manchester City on Sunday. Trailing 4-0 at half-time, Manchester United eventually lost 6-3 at Etihad Stadium, with boss Erik ten Hag questioning the players' "unacceptable" performance afterwards. Fernandes admitted the result...
SB Nation
Rangers Manager and Captain Pay Respects at Hillsborough Memorial
Liverpool host Rangers in matchday three of the UEFA Champions League group stage on Tuesday. Ahead of the tie, Rangers manager, Giovanni van Bronckhorst, and captain, James Tavernier, paid their respects at the Hillsborough Memorial outside Anfield. The two men laid a wreath to honor the 97 men, women, and...
Yardbarker
Watch: Tsimikas denies Rangers goal with sensational goal line clearance
Liverpool were victorious in the Champions League tonight beating Rangers 2-0 at Anfield in Group A. The Reds needed a win to gain some confidence heading into a clash with Arsenal at the weekend and Jurgen Klopp’s side got exactly that. Goals from Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah gave...
