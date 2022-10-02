It's Matchday 3 of Champions League play and the power players in the groups are taking shape. Coverage will kick off with Olympique Marseille hosting Sporting CP and Bayern Munich facing Vitkoria Plzen.With a victory, Sporting can take control of Group D but as Marseille are winless to begin things, they'll want a result. Bayern, meanwhile, have already taken command of Group C. In the same group, Inter Milan will have a massive match in the late slate hosting Barcelona. Inter's manager Simone Inzaghi is already on the hot seat and a loss to Barcelona could see his seat begin to burn. Elsewhere, Club Brugge will seek another upset victory over Atletico Madrid while Liverpool will want to bounce back from their disappointment over the weekend.

SOCCER ・ 1 DAY AGO