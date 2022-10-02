ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

John Stamos looks back on mindset during sobriety struggle: 'If I died tomorrow, it's OK'

By Edward Segarra, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

Now everywhere John Stamos looks, there’s a reason to be grateful.

During an appearance on "CBS Sunday Morning," Stamos looked back on some of the most pivotal moments in his life, including his journey with sobriety and friendship with "Full House" co-star Bob Saget , who died in January of head trauma.

Reflecting on his relationship with Saget, Stamos told "Sunday Morning" correspondent Tracy Smith that Saget was "one of the biggest influences in my life."

"I wouldn't be who I am without Bob, " Stamos said. "He was there for everything – all the good, all the bad. He was my brother: he’s the brother that I always wanted."

The sentiment echoes the heartfelt tribute Stamos gave to Saget in his eulogy for the actor-comedian , which was published January in the Los Angeles Times.

"Bob, I will never, ever have another friend like you, " Stamos wrote. "You will always be my best friend. You are my new guardian angel."

Stamos also got candid about his sobriety, revealing his outlook on life was impacted by his alcohol abuse.

"For the longest time, when I was not sober…I thought, 'I've done it all,' " Stamos said. "I don't want to kill myself, but I didn't care if I died. I said, ‘I've done it all. If I died tomorrow, it's OK.’ "

He added: "What was I thinking? I hadn't done it all. I still haven't done it all."

Kelly Rizzo and John Stamos remember: Bob Saget as a man who loved 'endlessly'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jeE4K_0iJIDTs400
Stamos got candid about his sobriety during an appearance on "CBS Sunday Morning," revealing his outlook on life was impacted by his alcohol abuse. Matt Winkelmeyer, Getty Images

John Stamos talks career regrets, being tied to ‘Full House’ forever, his new series ‘Big Shot’

The "Big Shot" star also discussed the turning point of receiving a DUI arrest in 2015.

"I thought I was fooling everybody," said Stamos, adding that rehab was "the hardest thing ever." "So when that happened I said, 'I can't screw this up now. I have to stay with this.' "

Stamos isn’t the only member of the "Full House" family to open up about sobriety. Dave Coulier , who played Joey Gladstone on the series, celebrated his two-year sobriety in an Instagram post in January. Coulier shared a photo of himself with bloody scrapes on his nose and under his left eye, which he said were the result of an accident that happened while he was drunk.

"I was a drunk. Yes. An alcoholic," wrote Coulier, recalling he would often drink for eight hours straight. "When I drank, I was the life of the party. I could make people laugh until they fell down. In this picture, I was the one who fell down. Not because I was playing hockey or doing the things I love - like chopping wood or doing construction, golfing, fishing or flying airplanes. I was hammered and fell, going up some stairs made of stone."

As for what’s next for Stamos, the 59-year-old actor said he’s focused on living in the moment.

"I’m not looking too far in advance. I’m just thinking about now," Stamos said. "Winnie the Pooh said something like, ‘Today is my new favorite day.’ Making these new memories is my new favorite day."

'Full House' star Dave Coulier celebrates sobriety, opens up about 'mental and physical' withdrawals

Bob Saget tributes: John Mayer and Jeff Ross tearfully reflect on comedian's life

Contributing: Elise Brisco and Charles Trepany, USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: John Stamos looks back on mindset during sobriety struggle: 'If I died tomorrow, it's OK'

Comments / 8

Related
CBS News

John Stamos: "This is a great moment"

Correspondent Tracy Smith asked actor John Stamos, "Do you feel like you're having a moment?" "I hope I am," he replied. "But then, if you have a moment, then that moment has to end, right? Or something. [Still], I'm happier than I've ever been." If John Stamos is happier these...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Stamos
Person
John Mayer
Person
Bob Saget
Person
Dave Coulier
Person
Jeff Ross
RadarOnline

Tom Hanks' Rebellious Son Chet Drinks Water During Tense Family Dinner After His Parents 'Cut Him Off' For Allegedly Boozing Again

Tom Hanks' wife Rita Wilson appeared emotional during a tense dinner with their troubled son, Chet Hanks. The estranged trio reunited for a meal in Malibu over the long weekend, but their time together was anything but pleasant, RadarOnline.com has learned. The chilly family dinner went down at Tra Di Noi restaurant on Sunday night. Rita, 65, appeared to be wiping away tears as Chet sat across from her. Her 32-year-old rebellious son recently labeled himself "the only hell my momma ever raised." Chet looked smug during his mother's breakdown over dinner and puffed away on his vape pen. Tom's...
MALIBU, CA
TVOvermind

Reba McEntire Speaks Out About Stepson’s Divorce from Kelly Clarkson

In other Kelly Clarkson news, it seems that her divorce drama only becomes more dramatic by the day. The original American Idol thought she found her forever love with Brandon Blackstock, but it turns out she only found a little love. Despite welcoming two beautiful children together, their marriage could not withstand its issues. Clarkson began dating Brandon Blackstock in 2012. His father is Narvel Blackstock. The elder Blackstock was once married to country music legend Reba McEntire. He was also Clarkson’s manager when she began dating his son. When they married in 2013, Brandon Blackstock became Clarkson’s husband and manager. Reba McEntire became her mother-in-law (McEntire and Blackstock were married from 1989 until their divorce in 2015). What’s the Kelly Clarkson news regarding her divorce now?
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Sobriety#Cbs#The Los Angeles Times
Us Weekly

Mila Kunis Thinks It’s ‘B.S.’ That Her and Ashton Kutcher’s Characters Are Still Together on ‘That ’90s Show’

Good and bad news for the Jackie and Kelso shippers. While Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are gearing up to return to their That ‘70s Show roots on the forthcoming revival, there was one plot hole that left them confused. “My husband and I are together in [the new show], which is weird ‘cause we shouldn't have been,” the […]
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
RadarOnline

'We Are Done With The Drama': David Beckham Furious With Son Brooklyn After Nicola Peltz Airs Family's Dirty Laundry

David Beckham recently confronted his son, Brooklyn, over the ongoing feud between the Beckham family and Brooklyn’s new wife, Nicola Peltz, RadarOnline.com has learned.The surprising confrontation was allegedly provoked by a recent interview Nicola gave to Grazia USA.In her interview with the magazine, the 27-year-old actress readdressed the ongoing drama between her and her new mother-in-law, Victoria Beckham, after Victoria allegedly “backed out” of making Nicola’s wedding gown for the actress’ wedding to Brooklyn in April.But according to a source close to the Beckham family, Nicola’s public interview with Grazia USA crossed a line for David.“I don't think David has...
RELATIONSHIPS
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

629K+
Followers
68K+
Post
328M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy