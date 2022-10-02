ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

READ: RFP from Hillsdale professor to revise social studies standards in South Dakota

By Jacob Newton
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uhjEl_0iJICpzJ00

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The State of South Dakota is paying retired Hillsdale College professor William Morrisey $200,000 to facilitate a revision of the state’s social studies content standards.

Morrisey was selected by the state after submitting an RFP for the contract. The state has not told KELOLAND News how many other applicants were turned down.

Despite the fact that the RFP was said to be attached to Morrisey’s contract on OpenSD, it had not been available. As of Sept. 29, there is a link to the RFP, though the actual RFP is not readily available.

On September 15, 2022, KELOLAND News submitted a formal request to the Dept. of Education for a copy of Morrisey’s RFP. It was received on Sept. 29. You can read it below.

The 15-member group Morrisey led includes three state certified teachers, along with lawmakers and members of the governor’s staff.

The governor-appointed board has held one public meeting on the social studies standards . It will hold three more public hearings with the next one on November 21 in Sioux Falls at Carnegie Town Hall. Hearing dates in Rapid City and Pierre next year haven’t been set.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 4

Related
KELOLAND TV

Noem’s national donors; house fire; kidney transplant

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Good morning, start your day with the latest headlines in today’s KELOLAND On The Go. We are hoping to learn more about a fire near Downtown Sioux Falls. KELOLAND News was on the scene on South Cliff Avenue early Wednesday morning. Two people...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Dakota State
Black Hills Pioneer

Noem highlights significance of tatanka at 57th annual roundup

CUSTER — It was a dry, dusty day in Custer State Park, as Gov. Kristi Noem gathered with her family and other state officials at the newly constructed Bison Center near the corals after the 57th annual Buffalo Roundup, Friday. “I think it’s great. It gives us an opportunity...
CUSTER, SD
Mix 97-3

The Top 10 Smallest Towns in all of South Dakota

South Dakota is loaded with small towns in every corner of the state. But where are the tiniest towns in the entire Mount Rushmore state?. According to the latest census data, these are the ten tiniest towns in all of South Dakota. Chances are, you've never even heard of the smallest town of them all.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KEVN

Evangelist questions Pennington County voting tabulators

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Ever since the 2020 presidential election, unfounded whispers of voter fraud and election tampering have been preached across the country. In the Mount Rushmore state, the South Dakota Freedom Caucus claims that several county auditors and the secretary of state have been suppressing public information regarding the state’s election software and equipment.
PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rfp#Hillsdale College#K12#The State Of South Dakota#Keloland News#Nexstar Media Inc#Siouxlandproud
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

South Dakota Overdose Deaths, 4th Highest In U.S.

Here in the upper plains states, South Dakota is high on the list with a 22% increase in drug-related overdose deaths nationwide. In the past year, there were 95 deaths reported. October is National Substance Abuse Prevention Month and one report finds that drug overdoses have risen 50% since 2019...
KCAU 9 News

Noem to campaign for election denier in Arizona

On October 4, 2022, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem is expected to be in Scottsdale, AZ, at the offices of Jetset Magazine (a publication which seeks to "define affluence with the best in luxury cars, travel, private jets, yachts, fine dining, fashion, and high-end living) for a campaign event for Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake.
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
legalsportsreport.com

Proxy SD Sports Betting Leads Two To Lose Gaming Licenses

A casino and one of its employees have lost their South Dakota gaming licenses because of illegal SD sports betting. The owner of Mustang Sally‘s in downtown Deadwood admitted to multiple instances of illegal gambling at the South Dakota Commission on Gaming‘s meeting Wednesday. “I’m incredibly sorry for...
DEADWOOD, SD
wnax.com

South Dakota Farmers Are Seeing Reduced Yields Due To The Drought

For many farmers within the western corn belt severe drought conditions through the summer have left them with reduced yields. Jeff Sikora and his father Roger Sikora farm in Bon Homme County, South Dakota. The Sikoras were in the process of harvesting soybeans last week. Jeff tells of the reduced production. Jeff Sikora says despite having reduced yields due to the drought conditions, the size of the harvested soybeans have been close to normal. Roger Sikora says this year reminds him of 2012 when drought conditions persisted, and crop yields were greatly reduced. Roger says he is hopeful crop insurance will be able to help. The Sikoras feed cattle and they were asked if they believe they will have enough corn to feed their herd, or if they may need to purchase corn later in the winter. Both Jeff and Roger Sikora hope Congress will keep the crop insurance provisions within the next farm bill. The Sikoras say it may be a week or longer before they start harvesting their corn.
BON HOMME COUNTY, SD
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

19K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy