ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Ben Roethlisberger gets brutally honest about Steelers QB change

Future Hall of Fame quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was the model of consistency with the Pittsburgh Steelers. It’s a recipe that’s proven hard to replicate for the franchise since Roethlisberger’s retirement. After drafting local legend Kenny Pickett, the Steelers signed free agent quarterback Mitch Trubisky and named him...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
City
Philadelphia, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
Popculture

Fan at Pittsburgh Steelers Game Dies After Fall From Escalator

A fan at Sunday's Pittsburgh Steelers game died after following a fall on an escalator at Acrisure Stadium, according to the Associated Press. Police and emergency service personnel were alerted after a male spectator fell around 4:45 p.m. local time shortly after the end of the Steelers game against the New York Jets, according to the Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety. First responders administered care for the man before he was transported to the hospital where he died. On Monday, the victim was identified as 27-year-old Dalton Ryan Keane of Monaca, Pennsylvania according to WTAE in Pittsburgh.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Steelers Officially Name Kenny Pickett Starting QB

This was expected after Pickett entered the game against the Jets in place of veteran QB Mitchell Trubisky on Sunday. Pickett, 24, was the 2021 ACC Player of the Year, First Team All-ACC, and finished third in the Heisman Trophy voting. The Steelers used the No. 20 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Garrett Wilson
Yardbarker

Minkah Fitzpatrick on Steelers’ 1-3 start: “It’s frustrating losing to people that you know that you’re better than”

When the Pittsburgh Steelers schedule first came out, many believed this team had the ability to have a successful first month of the season, up until they got into their tough October stretch. That theory started out great, as the Steelers picked up a Week 1 victory vs the Cincinnati Bengals, but have since dropped their last three straight games against inter conference AFC opponents. They now sit fourth in the AFC North with a record of 1-3.
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy