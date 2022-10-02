Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Orange Park Town Council considering digital speed signs for city streetsJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
No injuries reported in Clay County School special needs bus crash in MiddleburgZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Second grader expelled from Christian school after parents refused to photograph her in the bathtubMargaret MinnicksJacksonville, FL
Clay County Athletics partners with Jaguars, American Cancer Society to fight breast cancerZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Tales from the Clink returns; true crime stories from Clay County’s pastZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Comments / 0