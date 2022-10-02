ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Wilson rallies Jets past Pickett, Steelers 24-20

By WILL GRAVES
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14Tos8_0iJICDt300

PITTSBURGH — (AP) — There was no doubt in Zach Wilson's mind. None. And the second-year New York Jets quarterback had no interest in keeping his confidence to himself.

So walking into the huddle late in the fourth quarter on Sunday, the Jets down by three in a place the franchise had won just once in over a half-century of trying, Wilson let it be known he wasn't settling for a field goal and a chance at overtime.

Wilson leaned into the huddle and said simply, as running back Breece Hall put it: “Let's go score a ... touchdown.”

Ten plays, 65 yards, a handful of heady throws by Wilson and one outstretched arm by Hall later, the Jets were in the end zone and a franchise that has been running in place for years took another potentially significant step forward with an unlikely 24-20 victory.

“It felt like that was the first time as an offense we didn't feel stagnant, we didn't feel timid,” Wilson said. “Everyone was playing fast. Everyone was right on cue with what the calls were. It's so much fun playing like this.”

It certainly looked like it as the Jets put together their second massive comeback on the road in three weeks. Last month in Cleveland it was Joe Flacco pulling out an improbable victory in the final seconds while Wilson recovered from a knee injury, suffered during the preseason.

On the first Sunday it was Wilson — the de facto face of New York's latest rebuild — spoiling Kenny Pickett's debut in Pittsburgh by making the kind of plays that came only sporadically if they came at all during his wildly uneven rookie season in 2021.

Wilson expects 2022 to be different. It might just be after he finished 18 of 36 for 252 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions in his first action since August. Wilson also became the first quarterback in Jets history to catch a touchdown when he hauled in a 2-yard pass from Braxton Berrios in the second quarter in New York's version of the "Philly Special" run by the Eagles in the Super Bowl.

“I've got the best hands on the team,” Wilson said with a laugh.

He's joking. Those hands — at least against the Steelers — may have belonged to defensive back Michael Carter II, whose diving interception with 3:34 remaining gave Wilson and company a chance to win for just the second time in 12 visits to Pittsburgh since 1970.

Wilson then calmly hit on each of his next five passes to put Hall in position to win it. The last two of the rookie back's 66 yards rushing came with his ever-churning legs bringing him close enough to the end zone that he was able to extend the ball across the goal line. Referees initially ruled Hall fumbled, a call that was overturned when replay showed Hall broke the plane before the ball squirted free.

“We've always got that fight,” Hall said. “ You know, we feel like we can come back from any deficit.”

It's a feeling the Steelers (1-3) have been searching for during a shaky opening month of the season. Trailing by four at halftime, coach Mike Tomlin made a move that long seemed inevitable by putting Pickett in for the erratic Mitch Trubisky.

The 20th overall pick in the draft showed flashes of why Pittsburgh was so high on him, becoming the first quarterback in NFL history to run for two touchdowns in his first game. The second was a 2-yard scramble that gave the Steelers (1-3) a 20-10 lead with 13:41 remaining.

“I just play with an edge,” Pickett said. “That's something I wanted to bring to the table. I do not like to lose. This is not a good feeling."

Tomlin declined to announce a starter for next week's trip to Buffalo, though it's hard to imagine him turning back to Trubisky after Pickett provided a palpable jolt while completing 10 of 13 passes for 120 yards.

“I think he did some good things,” Tomlin said of Pickett. “I thought there was some energy there.”

Some mistakes, too. All three of Pickett's incompletions ended up in the hands of the Jets, the final one a Hail Mary to the end zone that was snagged by New York safety Lamarcus Joyner — who had two interceptions — as the clock ran out.

“Obviously, there's a culture shift,” Hall said. “More than I can say it, I can see it.”

INJURIES

New York: RT Max Mitchell exited with a knee injury late in the first half and did not return.

Pittsburgh: S Terrell Edmunds entered the concussion protocol following a collision near the end of the first half and did not return. ... DL Cam Heyward left during New York's final drive with an apparent leg injury.

UP NEXT

Jets: Return home to host AFC East rival Miami next Sunday. The Dolphins have dominated the series of late, taking eight of the last nine meetings.

Steelers: Travel to Buffalo next Sunday hoping to replicate an upset of the Bills in the 2021 season opener.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
960 The Ref

Fantasy Football Six-Pack: More bad news for Kyle Pitts

Look, we're not pretending to have all of the answers even one single answer around here, but we can maybe drop a few breadcrumbs. Here are six stats to help better understand the NFL and fantasy heading into Week 5 ... 116 - Josh Jacobs delivered 116 rushing yards after...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wilson, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
960 The Ref

Fantasy Football Week 5: FLEX rankings

Jamaal Williams was already a productive option in fantasy football even when D'Andre Swift was healthy and leading the Detroit Lions' backfield, so naturally, expectations were high for Williams in Week 4 as he was thrust into the spotlight with Swift sidelined by injury. Those expectations were met, and then...
DETROIT, MI
960 The Ref

Pro Picks leans toward Broncos to kick off Week 5

A month into the season, it’s clear Russell Wilson and Matt Ryan are still adjusting to their new teams. The star quarterbacks go head-to-head this week on Thursday night when Wilson and the Denver Broncos (2-2) host Ryan and the Indianapolis Colts (1-2-1). “I think here, the transition has...
DENVER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Flacco
960 The Ref

Commanders' Brian Robinson Jr. recounts ' 'lowest point I've ever been in my life' and 'beautiful' return to practice after shooting

At 5:28 p.m. on Aug. 28, Brian Robinson Jr. saw his football future flicker. Two teenage assailants approached Robinson on a crowded Washington D.C. street lined with restaurants and bars. They were brandishing guns and they intended to rob the Washington Commanders rookie running back, police say. Robinson fended off...
WASHINGTON, DC
960 The Ref

Focus on Tom Brady's personal life deepens: Report claims QB and wife Gisele Bündchen have hired divorce lawyers

The coverage of Tom Brady’s celebrity personal life is not relenting. And it just may get more expansive from this point forward. In a continuation of nearly weekly updates focused on Brady's marriage to supermodel Gisele Bündchen, the New York Post reported on Tuesday that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and his wife have hired divorce attorneys. Citing multiple anonymous sources, the Post reported that the move to retain attorneys is aimed at sorting out the couple's ample financial assets and real estate holdings that have been accrued since the two wed in early 2009. The Post and various other outlets had recently reported that Brady and his wife had been living in separate Florida residences since the summer, including during the landfall of Hurricane Ian last week. Bündchen had also been uncharacteristically absent from Brady's home games this season.
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Jets#American Football
960 The Ref

Week 5 Pickups: Replacements for Javonte Williams & Cordarrelle Patterson

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts. Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens break down the news coming out of NFL Week 4, including Javonte Williams’ season-ending knee injury and Cordarrelle Patterson going on IR, before discussing potential waiver wire claims that fantasy managers could make to fill the holes on their roster.
NFL
960 The Ref

Jerry Jones: Dak Prescott can't yet grip well enough to play

For the long haul, Jerry Jones has tapped the brakes. Forget the Dallas Cowboys' win streak, forget Cooper Rush's 4-0 career record as a starter, forget the Cowboys team owner's self-created controversy over who might quarterback his team later in 2022. Tuesday morning, Jones told Dallas radio station 105.3 The...
DALLAS, TX
960 The Ref

Rams LB Bobby Wagner flattens protester who gets on field

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — (AP) — Bobby Wagner delivered one of the biggest hits on a person who got onto the field. The Rams linebacker flattened the protester who ran on the field with a device emitting pink smoke late in the second quarter of Los Angeles' game against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
960 The Ref

Cowboys and their dominant defense continue to love Trevon Diggs, even as the advanced stats don't

ARLINGTON, Texas — Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs reached for the ball, his arm disrupting its trajectory just slightly. That was enough to cause a pass that brushed Washington Commanders No. 1 receiver Terry McLaurin’s hands to fall flat, a fourth-and-2 attempt resulting in turnover on downs as the Commanders trailed by 15 points with 2:45 to play.
DALLAS, TX
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
12K+
Followers
83K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy