Cooper Rush is a historic 4-0 as a starter for the Cowboys with win over Commanders

By Ryan Young, Yahoo Sports
 3 days ago
Cooper Rush is off to a historic start in Dallas.

The Cowboys quarterback, after leading them to a 25-10 win over the Washington Commanders on Sunday afternoon, is now the first quarterback in franchise history to win his first four games.

Rush stepped in for starter Dak Prescott after he fractured his thumb during their season-opening loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Since then, the 28-year-old longtime backup has led the Cowboys to three straight wins — and looked very solid on Sunday.

Rush went 15-of-27 for 223 yards and threw a pair of touchdowns in the win. His first was a nine-yard toss to Michael Gallup right before halftime, and his second came in the form of a 30-yard completion to CeeDee Lamb in the fourth quarter.

Rush’s 55.6% completion percentage was actually the worst he’s had so far this season as a starter, too.

Though their offense wasn’t great at times, Rush knows that “it’s always ugly sometimes” in the NFL. He was quick to credit their defense, too, which intercepted Carson Wentz twice in the win.

"They're the reason we're winning … They walk the walk," Rush said, .

"Quarterback wins, they are what they are. But it's nice to have a defense like this."

Rush’s first win as a starter came last season against the Minnesota Vikings. He’s in elite company in reaching that 4-0 mark in the past two decades, too. Rush is just the sixth quarterback in that timeframe to go undefeated in his first four starts, joining Kyle Allen, Patrick Mahomes, Jimmy Garoppolo, Trevor Siemian and Ben Roethlisberger.

For someone who has been a in 2017, Rush is naturally thrilled.

"I get to play for the Dallas Cowboys on a Sunday afternoon, it's pretty awesome," Rush said on Fox. "I definitely cherish it. It's been good, and we just want to keep stacking them."

So, is there a QB battle in Dallas?

As much as owner Jerry Jones might hope so, Rush’s performance still likely isn’t enough to spark a true quarterback battle in Dallas.

It's only a few games, after all.

What it does do, however, is buy Prescott even more time in his recovery. With Rush going 3-0 in Prescott's absence, there's clearly no need to force Prescott back onto the field before he's ready.

Prescott, who underwent surgery on his thumb the day after his injury last month, has hinted that he may try and return for next week's matchup against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium or the following week against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Jones said Sunday that Prescott has to be able to show that he can grip and control the ball without any pain before he can return — something he isn’t sure if Prescott will be able to do by next week despite the “great progress” he’s seen.

With Rush available, though, Jones isn’t too concerned. Prescott will return when he’s ready, he said. Until then, they're in good hands.

"Rush gives us a chance," Jones said, . "But as we look to the future, Dak is an ingredient to our success that is a must."

