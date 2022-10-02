ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeland, FL

FEMA sending disaster relief to Myakka City

MYAKKA CITY, Fla. — People living in Myakka City will soon be able to receive disaster assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). FEMA said in a release that starting from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, representatives will be at the Myakka Community Center on Wachula Road to provide assistance to locals.
Wauchula couple's home ruined in Hurricane Ian flooding

WAUCHULA, Fla. — Five days after Hurricane Ian tore through Florida, flooding and power outages continue to plague Hardee County. One couple who lived in Wauchula lost everything when the storm brought flooding as they'd never seen before. "I feel devastated," Tammy Daw said. "We left with ourselves, some...
Here's how SNAP recipients can replace spoiled or damaged food

TAMPA, Fla — Supplemental Nutrition Assistance recipients who suffered losses or damage of food items due to Hurricane Ian can now request to have them replaced. The Department of Children and Families (DCF) was approved to issue a mass replacement for those who did not receive an early release of benefits in Charlotte, Collier, Desoto, Flagler, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Highlands, Hillsborough, Lee, Manatee, Okeechobee, Orange, Pinellas, Polk, Putnam, Sarasota, Seminole or Volusia counties.
Florida Blue, BayCare reach deal after public feud

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — After a public back-and-forth, BayCare hospitals, doctors and other healthcare services will remain in Florida Blue's network. The two healthcare giants reached a deal on Sept. 28 — just two days before the deadline — effectively securing continued coverage for more than 200,000 Florida Blue-insured BayCare patients.
