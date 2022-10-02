Read full article on original website
BRADENTON, Fla. — After Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida, counties across the state are still taking in the aftermath and are conducting relief efforts. During a news conference Tuesday morning, Manatee County Administrator Dr. Scott Hopes says power is slowly but surely being restored and debris collection is being coordinated.
MYAKKA CITY, Fla. — People living in Myakka City will soon be able to receive disaster assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). FEMA said in a release that starting from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, representatives will be at the Myakka Community Center on Wachula Road to provide assistance to locals.
WAUCHULA, Fla. — Five days after Hurricane Ian tore through Florida, flooding and power outages continue to plague Hardee County. One couple who lived in Wauchula lost everything when the storm brought flooding as they'd never seen before. "I feel devastated," Tammy Daw said. "We left with ourselves, some...
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Duke Energy Florida is targeting to have all of its customers' power restored by Monday evening, with the exclusion of those impacted by damage or flooding from Hurricane Ian. About one million customers have received power back in their homes, and Duke Energy will being...
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — Hurricane Ian tore through southwest Florida up to the Carolinas leaving behind flooded neighborhoods and massive destruction. The National Hurricane Center said the storm caused catastrophic storm surge, winds and flooding over the Florida peninsula as it made landfall. The center of Ian moved over...
POLK CITY, Fla. — As the Polk County Sheriff's Office mourns the loss of one of its young deputies, the community he grew up in is also remembering him for the upstanding scholar he was. Deputy Blane Lane attended Scott Lake Elementary in Lakeland. The school posted an elementary...
TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Electric said a vast majority of its customers impacted by Hurricane Ian now have their power restored. As of 5 p.m. about 280,000 customers, or 94 percent, have restored power, but about 16,5000 customers still have no power in their homes, TECO said in a news release.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Many people across the state continue to go without power in their homes due to the aftermath of Hurricane Ian across the southwestern Florida region. However, Duke Energy Florida said it is working to get its customer's power restored and the company has done exactly that.
WAUCHULA, Fla — Hardee County was hit hard by Hurricane Ian, including flooding, strong winds knocking down trees and wiping out power, and flooding from the Peace River in the days that followed. On Wednesday night, as Hurricane Ian was passing through Wauchula, an apartment fire started at Valencia...
DUNEDIN, Fla. — The city of Dunedin announced its water and wastewater treatment facilities are "secure and operational" following a cybersecurity "incident" — the extent of which is still unknown. IT issues were reported with email and online payments for permits, utilities, parks and recreation and marina fees...
PALMETTO, Fla. — A Palmetto man accused of stealing more than $100,000 meant to provide relief to those affected by Hurricane Ian was arrested Tuesday night in Tampa, according to the Palmetto Police Department. According to police, William Luff stole more than $100,000 from the Palmetto Moose Lodge. The...
TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says they are searching for more people that were involved in stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from a business in Tampa. COVE Behavioral Health paid Appliance tech Solution $238,920 over a period of time through wire transfers and checkers in...
ZOLFO SPRINGS, Fla. — Search and rescue crews in Hardee County recovered two more bodies on Tuesday, authorities say. Florida Highway Patrol troopers are working to determine if one body found in floodwaters was a person from inside an SUV that was swept away amid the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.
TAMPA, Fla — Supplemental Nutrition Assistance recipients who suffered losses or damage of food items due to Hurricane Ian can now request to have them replaced. The Department of Children and Families (DCF) was approved to issue a mass replacement for those who did not receive an early release of benefits in Charlotte, Collier, Desoto, Flagler, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Highlands, Hillsborough, Lee, Manatee, Okeechobee, Orange, Pinellas, Polk, Putnam, Sarasota, Seminole or Volusia counties.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Recovery in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian is ongoing in parts of southwest Florida. Here in the immediate Tampa Bay area, the community continues to come together to assist those who are hurting most. The Tampa Bay Rays and the Tampa Bay Rowdies are throwing...
ORLANDO, Fla. — The city of Orlando is asking residents to reduce their water use after Hurricane Ian damaged the city's sanitary sewer system. City officials issued a water usage advisory Sunday following a water main break that caused sewage to overflow into lakes and streets surrounding three lift stations.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — After a public back-and-forth, BayCare hospitals, doctors and other healthcare services will remain in Florida Blue's network. The two healthcare giants reached a deal on Sept. 28 — just two days before the deadline — effectively securing continued coverage for more than 200,000 Florida Blue-insured BayCare patients.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Walking down Wendel Avenue by Alafia River State Park, large trees are uprooted and tree limbs are scattered across people's front lawns. Neighbors walked around cleaning up the debris, trying to piece back together what they have after the blow from Hurricane Ian. Home after...
PLANT CITY, Fla. — Fire crews are currently battling a fire at a Plant City fish farm, Hillsborough County Fire Rescue said. According to fire officials, the 911 call came just after 2 a.m. Tuesday from a person who said they saw "heavy" smoke and flames coming from one of the buildings at the 5D Tropical fish farm.
SEBRING, Fla. — Golfview Road at West Lake Drive Boulevard in Sebring will be closed for the foreseeable future for repairs, the Highlands County Board of Commissioners said Sunday. If you normally use Golfview Road to get in and out of the Harder Hall area, you will need to...
