Read full article on original website
Related
ESPN
Pittsburgh Steelers list rookie Kenny Pickett atop quarterback depth chart
PITTSBURGH -- The Kenny Pickett era is officially here. The Pittsburgh Steelers listed their 2022 first-round pick as the starter on the depth chart -- ahead of Mitch Trubisky -- for Sunday's game at the Buffalo Bills. "I don't want to dump the responsibility of what transpired at Mitch's feet,"...
NFL Insider Expects Steelers to Trade Mitch Trubisky
The Pittsburgh Steelers could make another move with their quarterbacks.
Saunders: Steelers’ Timeline for Kenny Pickett Didn’t Make Sense
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers opened the Kenny Pickett Era on Sunday, as the team’s first-round draft pick in the 2022 NFL Draft replaced Mitch Trubisky at halftime of the Steelers’ 24-20 loss to the New York Jets. Head coach Mike Tomlin said after the game that...
RUMOR: Steelers make bold choice in Kenny Pickett vs. Mitch Trubisky QB battle
It looks like the Pittsburgh Steelers liked what they saw from Kenny Pickett in his first NFL action during Week 4 against the New York Jets. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, there are expectations around the league that the Steelers are moving forward with Pickett as their starting QB, replacing Mitch Trubisky in the process.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pittsburgh Steelers Reportedly Make Official Starting Quarterback Decision
Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly sticking with the rookie. On Sunday, Tomlin replaced the veteran Mitch Trubisky with the rookie Kenny Pickett. It looks like that decision will be a permanent one. Per a report, the Steelers are "expected" to move forward with Kenny ...
More bonkers history Kenny Pickett made in his Steelers debut vs. Jets
Pittsburgh Steelers fans got their first real look at Kenny Pickett in Week 4. He came into the game midway through it to replace Mitch Trubisky as the Steelers lost 24-20 to the New York Jets. Pickett didn’t wow in his debut but he helped the Steelers’ offense get going....
Steelers icon Ben Roethlisberger gets brutally honest on Kenny Pickett decision, Mitch Trubisky benching
Pittsburgh Steelers legend Ben Roethlisberger was surprised when head coach Mike Tomlin benched Mitch Trubisky and put rookie QB Kenny Pickett in during their Week 4 contest against the New York Jets, and for a good reason. Big Ben admitted he couldn’t believe it when Tomlin made the change mid-game,...
Yardbarker
Steelers teammates like rookie QB Kenny Pickett's 'swagger'
In a 24-20 loss against the Jets, rookie QB Kenny Pickett added flavor to the bland entree that has been the Steelers' offense. Teammates loved it. "He plays with swagger," said wide receiver Diontae Johnson in a Monday news conference. "Everybody respects him." The 24-year-old former Pitt star replaced Mitch...
Comments / 0