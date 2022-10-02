Read full article on original website
Cold air coming to Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s been a mostly grey day but expect clearing skies tonight. Temperatures will drop into the 40′s out west and 50′s through south central Kansas as lighter north winds prevail. Thursday we’ve got mostly sunny skies and mild temperatures for one last day...
KWCH.com
Wet weather west of Wichita Tuesday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says a slow-moving and relatively weak cold front will continue its journey across Kansas today. While the Wichita area remains dry, central and western Kansas will be wet through the evening. The best chance to see showers, and maybe a storm, will be along and west of a Medicine Lodge to Marion line.
KWCH.com
Sprinkles tonight cooler by Friday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A slow moving and relatively weak cold front continues to move across Kansas at a snails pace. Light showers and a spitting like rain are possible as the front makes it way through south central Kansas between midnight and 3 am. Don’t expect rain totals to amount to much. Temperatures overnight will be in the 50′s with a little more cloud cover to start your Wednesday. Skies will slowly clear a bit with highs in the 80′s expected Wednesday afternoon.
Kansas bird hunting forecast shows heavy drought impact
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks has released its 2022 Kansas Upland Bird Hunting Forecast. Breeding population data was gathered for the forecast on pheasants, quail and prairie chickens. This data was collected during late summer roadside surveys for pheasants and quail, which quantify both adults and chicks observed. The […]
Kansas officials buy 24M pounds of sand
TOPEKA (KSNT)- Even though fall just started, Shawnee County officials are doing everything they can to plan ahead for winter. This includes purchasing 24 million pounds of sand. That is equal to buying about 500,000 of the sandbags that can be found at the store. The purpose of the sand in the Winter is to […]
Kansas farmer reports crops doing well despite drought conditions
Drought conditions exist through much of Kansas and one farmer is seeing the impact. Lucas Heinen grows corn and soybeans at his farm in Brown County, Kansas.
wichitabyeb.com
What’s Happening This Week in Wichita (Oct 4 – 9)
Searching for ideas on what to do in Wichita this week or what’s ahead? We got you covered with What’s Happening This Week In Wichita. What’s Happening This Week In Wichita is made possible by. the Wichita Event Calendar. FEATURED EVENTS. ■. 3 Day Shopping Event with The...
KWCH.com
Where’s Shane? Great Plains Renaissance Festival
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Lords and Ladies, it is that time of the year again, the Great Plains Renaissance Festival is making its way to Sedgwick County Park. There will be turkey legs, knights doing battle, feats of strength, and much more! You can find more information at greatplainsrenfest.com. Copyright...
wichitaonthecheap.com
Riverside Park Zoo called the Kansas Wildlife Exhibit is FREE
It’s officially named the “Kansas Wildlife Exhibit” but fondly known by Wichitans as the Riverside Park Zoo. Did you know they do feeding at noon everyday? Yes, you can go see FREE animal feeding everyday. We love consistent FREE activities in Wichita. This zoo has the wonderful Central Riverside Park near it and the park spans over 50 acres. Pack a lunch and make an afternoon of it.
14 Kansas towns want Tank of the Year title
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Some Kansans towns are very proud of their water towers, and they hope people will vote for them in a national contest. Tnemec, a company that makes protective coatings, is holding its annual Tank of the Year contest. The entries come from across the U.S., including 14 in Kansas: Augusta Baldwin […]
KWCH.com
Man rides back of semi from Wichita to Guthrie, Okla.
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Deputies in Logan County, Oklahoma, made an interesting arrest early Monday morning after they found 30-year-old Dustin Slocum standing on the back of a semi. The Gutherie Page News reports the truck’s driver left a Wichita shipping yard heading southbound on I-35. Little did he know...
KWCH.com
Woman dead after NE Wichita crash
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A woman is dead following a one-vehicle crash Tuesday night near 45th Street North and Hillside, in northeast Wichita. Police said the crash, reported a little before 8 p.m. happened after officers received reports of an erratic driver in the area. The driver eventually crashed into a median. First responders attempted life-saving measures, but the woman died at the scene.
Wichita roads will close for railroad repairs
The Kansas & Oklahoma (K&O) Railroad plans to begin maintenance work on the railroad tracks and crossings east of the Arkansas River and south of Lincoln.
KWCH.com
Kansas GOP announces statewide bus tour
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Republican party kicks off its statewide bus tour on Wednesday. It’s a six-day trip stopping in 27 Kansas towns and cities, headliners Derek Schmidt and Roger Marshall will be joined by several republican candidates along the way. You can find the full schedule...
Residents and businesses adjust to Amidon bridge closure
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — On Monday, the Amidon bridge closed, and the closure will last 14 months, causing some headaches for drivers and businesses in the area. Over 16,000 cars travel across the Amidon bridge every day, but now that number is zero due to extensive repairs needing to be done on the bridge. The […]
KWCH.com
Wichita school district addresses overcrowding at Southeast
Concussion protocols are back in the news after an NFL quarterback goes down on national TV. Community, Chiefs QB honor memory of Hutchinson teen killed in crash. special moment Friday night helped to honor the memory of a Hutchinson teen who died earlier this year in a car crash. Salina...
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Wichita metro area
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Wichita metro area using data from Zillow.
KWCH.com
Week of Oct. 3: Job of the Day
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This week, the Workforce Centers of South Central Kansas is focusing on remote positions. MONDAY: System Administrator-Remote | Five Star Call Centers | Wichita | $25.00 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12237302 | Qualifications: •Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Cybersecurity, or related field preferred •3-5 years of experience in a related IT field providing system support •Must be at least 18 years of age •Able to pass a background check applicable with state and federal laws | Five Star Call Centers has six additional postings on KANSASWORKS.
KWCH.com
Wichita narrows police chief search to 2 finalists
It has been an ongoing issue for Kansas farmers, waiting and hoping for rainfall. Wichita Children's Home's Baby Mobile to benefit from Holiday Galleria. Profits from the Junior League of Wichita's Holiday Galleria help support a number of local nonprofit organizations. Updated: 11 hours ago. The Junior League of Wichita's...
This Kansas Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Buffets in the State
Sundays are the best days of the week for a relaxing meal. A perfect chance to catch up with friends and family, indulging in a scrumptious breakfast is always a great way to end the weekend. While Kansas is filled with tons of amazing brunch restaurants there are none quite as good as the Doo-Dah Diner. This Sunday Buffet in Kansas boasts an incredible assortment of breakfast and lunch dishes, keep reading to learn more.
