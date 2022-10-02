WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A slow moving and relatively weak cold front continues to move across Kansas at a snails pace. Light showers and a spitting like rain are possible as the front makes it way through south central Kansas between midnight and 3 am. Don’t expect rain totals to amount to much. Temperatures overnight will be in the 50′s with a little more cloud cover to start your Wednesday. Skies will slowly clear a bit with highs in the 80′s expected Wednesday afternoon.

WICHITA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO