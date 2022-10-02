ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Albert Pujols Homers in Final Regular-Season Home Game (Video)

By Nick Selbe
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dnAkZ_0iJIAqnc00

The future Hall of Famer had something special in store for the Busch Stadium crowd.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Stepping onto the field at Busch Stadium for the final time in his career during a regular season game, Albert Pujols gave the home crowd a show to remember.

The future Hall of Famer blasted a solo home run in the third inning of Sunday’s game against the Pirates, which tied the game at 4–4. It was Pujols’ 23rd homer of the season and 702nd of his career, and also moved him into a tie with Babe Ruth for second on the all-time RBI list with 2,214.

It was a fitting send-off for the home fans before the start of the postseason in what’s been a brilliant swan song for Pujols. The 42-year-old is enjoying his best offensive performance in years, with his .887 OPS representing his best since 2011—his last year with the Cardinals before signing with the Angels.

St. Louis fans got one more chance to tip their caps to Pujols and their other two veteran favorites, as Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol pulled Pujols, catcher Yadier Molina and Adam Wainwright out of the game at the same time during the fifth inning.

Cardinals fans will still get opportunities to cheer Pujols and company on, with the team set to host one of the National League wild-card rounds to start the playoffs. Game 1 of that series is set to begin on Friday.

More MLB Coverage:

Comments / 2

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Husband of Dallas Cowboys reporter catches Aaron Judge HR ball

The husband of a Dallas Cowboys and Mavericks reporter caught Aaron Judge’s 62nd home run ball. Judge homered to lead off Tuesday’s game between his New York Yankees and the Texas Rangers. The ball went into the stands beyond the left field wall at Globe Life Field in Arlington, and Cory Youmans reached over and made the catch in front of several others.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yadier Molina
Person
Adam Wainwright
Person
Oliver Marmol
Person
Albert Pujols
Person
Homer
Person
Shohei Ohtani
Person
Babe Ruth
Yardbarker

Braves legend Greg Maddux trolls Mets after Atlanta clinches NL East

On Tuesday, the Atlanta Braves clinched the NL East to cap an impressive comeback, and one of the franchise’s legends couldn’t resist gloating. The Braves trailed the New York Mets by 10.5 games in the division when June began. Undeterred, the Braves played great ball to chase down the Mets and clinch the division.
QUEENS, NY
ClutchPoints

Aaron Judge’s Wife: Samantha Bracksieck

Aaron Judge is a professional baseball player who plays as a right fielder for the New York Yankees of the MLB. He was drafted during the 2013 MLB draft, but he joined the major leagues in 2016 after multiple years in the minor leagues. He immediately made an impact in his first season as he […] The post Aaron Judge’s Wife: Samantha Bracksieck appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Game#Angels#Hall Of Famer#Rbi#Cardinals#The National League#Party
Athlon Sports

Coaching Legend Tony Dungy Is Unhappy With The NFL

Coaching legend Tony Dungy is unhappy with the NFL this week.  The NFL's concussion protocol has come under scrutiny since Tua Tagovailoa's terrifying injury. On Sunday night, the League's failed protocol for head injuries manifested itself. Bucs tight end Cameron Brate collided with one of ...
NFL
The Independent

Man turns down $2m after catching Aaron Judge’s record setting baseball

A baseball fan who jumped from the stands of the Globe Life Field to catch the ball of Aaron Judge’s record breaking 62nd home run of the season has turned down offers of $2 million for it, according to reports.Judge scored the home run on Tuesday as his team, the New York Yankees, took on the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, when a man identified by USA Today and the New York Post as Cory Youmans caught the ball.Mr Youmans was seen jumping from stand 31 during the Major League Baseball (MLB) game and immediately whisked away by security...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
ClutchPoints

Mets’ Francisco Lindor gets brutally honest about performance in series sweep at the hands of Braves

Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets no longer have sole control of their chances to win the National League East division crown after getting swept by the Atlanta Braves in a three-game series that conclude Sunday with a 5-3 New York loss. The Mets are now trailing the Braves two games in the division. A combination of a Mets loss and a Braves win during each team’s final regular season series would mean that Atlanta will once again be given the division title for the fifth year in a row.
QUEENS, NY
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

101K+
Followers
40K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy