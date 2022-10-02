Read full article on original website
Sporting News
'I'm good' - Nick Kyrgios pulls off stunning shot in doubles win with Thanasi Kokkinakis
Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios continues to show he's in career best form this year. After making the Wimbledon singles final and ending his ATP title drought, Kyrgios is playing some of his best ever tennis. The 27-year-old's decision to play doubles more regularly has coincided with his more consistent...
Sporting News
Aaron Finch finds form in new role as Australia down West Indies in T20 World Cup warm-up clash
Aaron Finch has found some much-needed form heading into the T20 World Cup - but it came in a brand-new role for the Aussie skipper. Australia defeated West Indies by three wickets in an entertaining affair on Wednesday night, surpassing the visitors' score of 9/145 with just one ball remaining.
Sporting News
'History is on our side': Can the Black Ferns lift to the Red Roses' level?
The Black Ferns may have demolished their opposition so far this International season, but just how close they are to competing with the northern giants of England and France is still a relative mystery. The Ferns suffered the four biggest losses in the team’s history on their northern tour last...
Sporting News
Chelsea vs. AC Milan: Time, TV channel, stream, betting odds for UEFA Champions League match
Despite being winless from their first two games of the Champions League season, Chelsea could move top of Group E by beating Serie A heavyweights AC Milan at Stamford Bridge on Matchday 3. Stefano Pioli's side recovered from falling behind at Salzburg in their opener to earn a 1-1 draw...
Sporting News
Ben Hunt will finish his career at the Dragons - but what does it mean for everyone else?
Ben Hunt has officially inked a two-year extension with St George Illawarra, keeping him at the club until the end of 2025 and likely the end of his career. The 32-year-old enjoyed a stellar campaign for the Red V, finishing in the top-three for the Dally M Medal count and helping Queensland to a shock State of Origin series win.
Sporting News
F1 Japanese Grand Prix: Time, schedule, TV channel, streaming for Formula 1 race week
After not being held since 2019 due to the worldwide coronavirus outbreak, the Japanese Grand Prix finally returns this weekend as F1's travelling circus pitches up at the Suzuka International Circuit. One of the most well-known and exciting tracks on the calendar, the return of Japan's showpiece race will be...
