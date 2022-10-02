ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
7-year-old boy shot in West Roseland

By Glenn Marshall, Brónagh Tumulty, Eli Ong
WGN News
 3 days ago

CHICAGO — Police have located a suspect and taken them into custody after family members positively identified them as the person who shot a 7-year-old boy late Sunday morning in West Roseland.

Police said a 7-year-old boy was inside a vehicle in the 10800 block of South State Street around 11:22 a.m. when a male offender began to fire shots in the direction of the vehicle. The 7-year-old was hit by one gunshot to his left thigh.

Family then took the boy to Roseland hospital before he was transferred to Comer Children’s Hospital in stable condition.

The shooting happened after someone in the vehicle carrying the boy saw a person breaking into their vehicle that was parked on the street. After confronting the individual, they took out a rifle and opened fire, leading to a bullet hitting the boy in the leg.

3-year-old boy shot and killed in West Lawn

This shooting follows a 3-year-old boy who was shot and killed Saturday in West lawn just 24 hours earlier.

“Please, let’s start stepping up and pointing out these people out here shooting and killing children or any human being,” said CPD deputy police chief Larry Snelling. “But a blatant disregard for the life of a child tells me what type of person you are.”

