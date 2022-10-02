Seat belt saves woman who crashed into NH bridge, landing in river

Police responded to the Taylor River Bridge in Hampton, New Hampshire, early Saturday morning.

A driver crashed into a New Hampshire bridge Saturday, partially submerging her car in the river below. She survived, police say, thanks to her seat belt.

New Hampshire State Police troopers responded to the Taylor River Bridge in Hampton, New Hampshire, around 12:54 a.m. They found a 2015 Honda Pilot heavily damaged and laying on its side in the Taylor River.

The unidentified driver was extracted from the vehicle and brought to nearby Portsmouth Regional Hospital for treatment of her injuries, police said.

An initial investigation revealed that the Honda, traveling southbound, left the roadway and went through the median. The vehicle then struck the Taylor Bridge, became airborne, rolled into the water, and landed on its passenger side. Authorities believe the woman’s seat belt saved her from serious injury.

Three lanes of Interstate 95 were closed for about two hours following the incident, state police said.

State police were assisted by local police and fire, public safety crews from Seabrook, the state Department of Transportation, and the New England Truck Center.

While the crash is still under investigation, distracted driving and speed appear to be factors in the crash, State Police said.