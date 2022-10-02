Read full article on original website
Things to know for Bonita Springs residents reentering the area
Buildings deemed unsafe are being red-tagged. No one is allowed to enter a red-tagged building, city officials warned.
Cape Coral restaurant provides hot BBQ for Hurricane Ian victims still without power
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — While flooding has receded in many areas of Southwest Florida, there are still so many neighborhoods without power. In Cape Coral, donations of water, bread and peanut butter are showing up, but it’s the hot meals with good protein that people are lining up for.
City of Fort Myers restores water to 50% of people
The delay in water restoration comes back to Internet, which they got back on Monday, and power. The City of Fort Myers needs it to pinpoint where there are water main breaks.
'It's not good,' electric company worker says of Southwest Florida power outages
Nearly a week after Hurricane Ian devastated Southwest Florida, more than 60% of Lee County Electric Cooperative customers remained without power as of Monday.
Cape Coral residents grow frustrated with lack of power, clean water
In Punta Gorda, you can see power crews everywhere trying to put poles back up. But with so many down, it looks like weeks of work, and they haven't reached the Cape Coral streets yet.
Sanibel Causeway expected to be operational by month's end
Completing immediate repairs will allow first responders access to the island in order to conduct their ongoing life and safety missions.
‘Liveaboard’ survived Hurricane Ian on boat in storm-tossed marina; it nearly killed him
FORT MYERS, Fla. – Danny Ross has at least three lives. His life was nearly jolted out of him when he was struck by lightning. He came close to taking his last breath after suffering a punctured lung in a car wreck in the ‘80s. It almost washed away aboard a boat where Ross sought shelter from Hurricane Ian.
City of Fort Myers gives updates on recovery resources
The spokesperson for the City of Fort Myers spoke with Fox 4 about updates on recovery resources in the city.
Bonita Springs provides updates on flooding concerns, damage
The City of Bonita Springs was one of many in Southwest Florida that were hit hard by Hurricane Ian. WINK News reporter Zach Oliveri was on the Imperial River on Monday to see the extent of the flooding. The river has been running high due to a phenomenon called sheet...
Fort Myers Beach closed to preserve crime scene; death toll rises from Ian
Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marenco announced the county's death toll from Hurricane Ian has risen to 54 during a press conference on Monday.
Frustrations mount after six days in the dark
LCEC hopes to have 95% of power restored in Cape Coral by Saturday. Cape Coral Mayor John Gunter says the three biggest areas of need in the Cape are water, sewage, and electricity.
Free food and water sites for Hurricane Ian recovery
Distribution Points – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Bonita Springs: Old Bonita Library, 26876 Pine Ave., Bonita Springs. Cape Coral: Cape Coral Sports Complex, 1410 Sports Blvd., Cape Coral. Cape Coral: Leonard Street, 4820 Leonard St., Cape Coral. Cape Coral: Two Meatballs in the Kitchen in the Big...
Hurricane Ian: Lee County Officials Reveal How Long It’ll Take to Get Power Back
Hurricane Ian ravaged through Cuba and Florida for most of last week. Lee County officials finally shared how long it will take for residents to have power again. Lee County Manager Roger Desjarlais spoke about hurricane recovery on Monday, October 3. While addressing the power outages, Desjarlais stated that it will take time, at least “30 days minimum” for power to be fully back following the hurricane.
Lee County deputy rescues Galapagos tortoises on Fort Myers Beach
A deputy in Lee County rescued Galapagos tortoises on Fort Myers Beach following Hurricane Ian's devastation.
Lee County opens public drop-off sites for any unwanted debris
The clean-up after Hurricane Ian has already started. Lee county has announced public drop-off sites for homeowners and business owners to drop off any unwanted debris.
Gas still hard to find in SWFL
Residents all over southwest Florida are waking up this morning looking for a chance to fill up. We talked with one man who made the trip from Punta Gorda just to fill his tank.
LCEC provides update on restoration efforts
LCEC said it has restored power to 41% of the six-county service territory it serves over the last five days, excluding Sanibel and Pine Island, which are not accessible to line crews. The Lee County Electric Cooperative said the number of restoration workers will grow to 2,000 by this coming...
President Biden visiting Fort Myers today, Accidental shot kills Polk deputy and homeowners seek next steps after Ian flooding
Good morning, Tampa Bay. Here's what you need to know today. It will be a cool morning with lows in the 50s north of Tampa Bay in our Northern Counties. Enjoy!. Expect more sunshine during the day with temperatures in the lower 80s for highs. Humidity will be low, and...
Florida’s Lee County expects power to be out for a month at Fort Myers Beach following Hurricane Ian
Lee County Manager Roger Desjarlais warned residents Monday that Fort Myers Beach is a dangerous place to be at the moment and power may not be back for at least a month.
Lee County evaluating all properties, federal government offers Hurricane Ian tax breaks
The Lee County Property Appraiser’s office will be evaluating all the county’s 550,000 properties, getting assessments on the damage and redetermining the values during the next couple of months following Wednesday’s destruction wrought by Hurricane Ian. Residents could help streamline this process by submitting their own information,...
